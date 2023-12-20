Young Duu has sent greetings to his former record label boss, Portable in a video sighted online

The singer who was wearing blue nightwear and dark glass waved at Portable in the recording

Young Duu described him as a boy with multi-coloured hair and he said that he wanted to greet him

Upcoming artiste, Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro professionally known as Young Duu has stylishly taken a swipe at his former record label boss, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile aka Portable after he met Asake and Burna Boy at a club.

Young Duu sends greetings to Portable after Burna Boy gifted Him N1.5m.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had reported that the young singer was at a club where he met both Asake and Burna Boy. He was gifted N1.5 million by Burna Boy who held him close in a hug.

A few days after receiving the money, he took to social media to greet Portable. He didn't mention his name but called him boy. He later described him as the guy who used many colours on his hair.

The young artist also took a swipe at another person and said the guy doesn't follow him to shows but he would demand for percentage from the money he makes.

This is not the first time that young Duu would be taunting Portable. He once made a video to imitate his former record label boss.

Fans react to the video of Young Duu greeting Portable

Reactions have trailed the video where the young singer was greeting Portable. Here are some of the comments below.

@callme_jonseen:

"You go greet am later sha, when hand touch you well."

@metu_uwa:

"The house that pounds yam noisily, think the silent ones don't eat."

@bri_ghttony:

"Never disrespect the hand that feeds you no matter what."

@jrp197480:

"After cashout na to catch fun."

@ekpoma_deit:

"That boy wey dey use many type of colour. Bro, Yoruba people type of Pidgin English is always wack and irritat!ng."

@princessadeyemiakindele:

"U no get sense if nah portable u dey refer to , a hand that show u to the world u think u are arrive ,dey play mumu."

@ferraoflagos:

"Iku pa ee u won use portable trend werey."

@pr_incee:

"No mata wat always be grateful to ur helper."

@_dontmakenoise;

"Bolisco way do like you. Later regret ham. No worry. You go cry out soon."

@skyblue_20_:

"Your papa no get sense again mumu Young mumu dey play with your fake life."

Source: Legit.ng