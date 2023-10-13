Singer Portable has finally revealed reasons for letting go of one of his signees, Yung Duu, and he gave details of all his offences

The singer stated that he bought a car for Yung Duu but would be the one to fuel and repair the vehicle

He added that if he booked tickets for his signee, the young artist would fail to show up and would not explain the reason for his absence

Controversial singer Habeeb Olawunmi, known as Portable, has finally stated the reasons for terminating the contract of one of his signees, Yung Duu.

In an emotional video, the musician stated that Yung Duu has some dubious characteristics he is tired of. He said he bought a car for him but would be the one to fuel and repair the car with his money.

Portable gives reasons for sacking Yung Duu Photo Credit @portablebaeby/@official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

Portable accuses Yung Duu of lying and stealing

In the video, Portable revealed that his former signee lied that the police arrested him and demanded money. He added that he sent him N50,000 but Yung Duu called again to request more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, police later informed him that they did not ask for any cash from Yung Duu. They stated that they stopped to hail him because they recognised him as a signee of Zeh Nation.

Portable says Yung Duu is mixing with his enemy

Zazzau crooner also stated that Yung Duu used to chill with his enemies and make video calls with them. Not done, he added that the young singer drinks a lot and cannot stand on his own financially.

See the video here:

Fans react to Portable's video where he accused Yung Duu of lying

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Portable where he revealed reasons for terminating Yung Duu's contract. Here are some of the reactions below

@Stareliggram:

"Afi “Henemy” na

@morattywearss:

"Oga youngi duu please 4give him

@bancoleh:

"Its time for Young duu to blow."

@faithchizoba:

"U de see am among Ur henemy."

@killdemwithgrace:

"Lol things n things."

@itzdarkuz:

"From the look of things. Youngduu don really ripe he Oga!"

@bancoleh:

"Its time for Young duu to blow

@killdemwithgrace:

"Lol things n things

@itsdarkuz:

"From the look of things. Youngduu don really ripe he Oga!."

@4unkyjay_musiq:

"But you Dey always give this guys platform sha even if@you know sign am again one Omo ope go carry am the guy go Dey alright dey do three months signing with your artist dem."

Young Duu jumps on bikes after Portable collected his car

According to an earlier report by Legit. ng Yung Duu was spotted taking commercial transport after Portable collected the car he gave him.

Zeh Nation's boss had collected the car he gave to Yung Duu because he was giving the singer terrible luck.

Fans who saw the young musician accused Portable of oppression, and they vowed to help Yung Duu get another whip.

Source: Legit.ng