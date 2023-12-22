A Nigerian woman has been trending online over some jaw-dropping allegations she recently levelled against Afrobeats star Davido

The lady alleged while on Lady Ada Universe's show that singer Davido is with one of Mohbad's kidney

She claimed that the OBO's act was one of the reasons why Mohbad's burial was rushed at first in a bid to hide evidence

An audio recording of a Nigerian woman making jaw-dropping allegations against renowned Afrobeats singer Davido has sparked a massive reaction online.

While on Lady Ada Universe's online show, the lady claimed that the DMW boss is one of the reasons why Mohbad is no longer alive.

Lady Ada Universe accuses Davido of being with Mohbad's kidney. Photo credit: @davido/@winco/@iammohbad

She claimed that the DMW boss is with one of Mohbad's kidneys. She went ahead to allege that the crime committed was the reason Davido was the first person to send Mohbad's father money after his son's death became public knowledge.

Lady reveals why Davido came back to Nigeria for Mohbad's tribute concert

The controversial caller on Lady Ada Universe's show alleged that Davido rushed back to Nigeria during the tribute concert, not because of love.

She claimed that the singer returned to the country to protect himself so that the crime he committed wouldn't be exposed.

Listen to the jaw-dropping allegations below:

See how netizens reacted to the allegations levelled against Davido

Here are some of the comments that the viral audio stirred online:

@isrealdmw:

"UNA DON MAD."

@omalichawa__:

"Davido please when your arresting this lady please ensure to arrest gossipmill too for using his page to promote such lies about you."

@bllacross:

"If sey na Mohbad wife dem talk this thing against sef una for sharp believe Lmaoo."

@viperthewiper_ent:

"Be like prison dey hungry ona."

@travis_00007:

"I pity this woman when they arrest you now you go Dey cry."

@ladyque_1:

"I hope they won’t say he’s oppressing the p00r when he arrest her."

@oxygenated_i_am1:

"It is said that in every rumor, there’s is an atom of truth."

@taiwowilliams_:

"How is it possible to remove a dead person's kidney and put it in the living? Abi is it before he died? Una mind no to touch ground for this internet."

@specialspesh:

"ALLOW DIS BOY REST!!!!!"

@xpensive_fatima:

"What is Davido’s lawyer doing? This woman should be arrested."

@kimkaraofficial:

"What has Davido don to y’all for real? Omo! Everytime, Davido. Let this man breathe, haba now."

@victoria__samuel:

"Wahala no dey finish for this Nigeria, who’s this one again."

@mr_mygrace:

"Prison don dy hungry some people."

Davido reveals he couldn't sleep since hearing about Mohbad's sudden passing

Legit.ng recalls reporting a comment shared online by OBO after the date of Mohbad's candlelight procession was announced.

In reaction to the announcement made by Mohbad's management, Davido reposted it on his page while revealing his plans for the tribute concert.

Davido, in one of his posts, noted that Mohbad's spirit is so strong that since his tragic passing, sleep has eluded him.

