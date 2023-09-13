More chaos follows the passing of young Afro-Streetpop singer Mohbad as the singer's family and wife fight over his properties

A report earlier today about renowned Afrobeat singer Davido giving Mohbad's father the sum of N2m has stirred emotions online

Many netizens, in reaction to the report, have demanded that the money be given to the deceased singer's wife instead of his father

While alive, reports were that young singer Mohbad lived in contact fear and was never at peace. It seems even in death, chaos still trails him.

A report by popular media personality Dami Adenuga revealed that Davido had sent Mohbad's father N2m, sparking online reactions with fans demanding that his wife should get the money, not his father or his family.

Davido trends as he sends Mohbad's money 2m. Photo credit: @davido/@iammohbad/@damiadenuga

Fans hail Davido for sending Mohbad's father money

Some fans noted that the wife is a young woman with a five-month-old baby.

Meanwhile, since the news broke, some have taken to Davido's page to pray for him for stretching a hand of goodwill and support to Mohbad's family.

It's been nothing but a show of love and affection from industry colleagues of the deceased artist to his family. And his senior colleague Davido joins in the act as he blesses the dead singer's father.

See Dami Adenuga's tweet revealing how much Davido gave Mohbad's father:

See how netizens reacted after Davido gave Mohbad's father money

@iamflowizzy:

"Are you his spokesperson ."

@olayemi_omoo:

"OBO always doing what he does best."

@somadina_arthur:

"Thank you Davido abeg the money should go to his wife please she has a little baby to carter for ."

@Gracie_oguns:

"Na why we dey call am GOAT. 001 for a reason!"

@josephanyaa:

"Make dem give the wife money o."

@Neyoo06:

"David shouldn’t just send money, please be there for his son…. Thank him for the money but it shouldn’t stop there please. How to make sure the future of that little Prince is bright should be the priority now. ☹️"

@official_adags:

"Only one OBO. And yet Davido didn’t say nothing about it. For those that says Davido brags about everything he does. This is another one to chew on."

@CritiqueCrib:

"Davido always seeks out every opportunity to be generous which is good."

@ifeoluwa077:

"Let us also remember the wife who they said the man’s family is trying to spite… y’al should protect her and be kind to her as well!"

