Well-known Nigerian social media user Verydarkman made a surprising disclosure regarding some unconventional means used to make money

In a recent video, the internet personality was moved to wash more of his dirty linens in public to address trolls

To everyone's astonishment, Martin revealed that he had once massage his fellow guy's private based on a huge offer that was made

Popular Nigerian social media user Martin Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman, recently trended online after revealing some exceptional things he did for money.

The internet sensation addressed the trolls who come at him with his history of being a sexual content seller.

Verydarkman speaks on a giving a man sexual pleasure Credit: @verydarkman

Shockingly, Verydarkman revealed that selling his sexual content pales in comparison to his other financial exploits.

He admitted to caressing a fellow guy's private—a form of sexual service involving caressing and touching the genitalia—for payment.

Initially, he was going to give the man a massage, but the man made a tempting offer, and he ended up accepting.

He refused to reveal the man's identity but noted that many famous celebrities had done something similar or worse to that.

See the video below

Netizens were astounded by Verydarkman's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

goldenagbayi:

"Oga you're gay abeg, no long talk."

chiefovo1billion:

"Men should take some information to their grave, dude we didn't need to hear that."

chu6x:

"Na lie you knack That man talk true."

official.ivy_yandel:

"The more reason you should extend grace to others! You are too judgmental for someone who has this kind of past. There’s a thin line between honesty and cruelty."

obianuju_priscillia_:

"Everything that exceeds the bounds of moderation has an unstable foundation.

Nobody holy ooo, neither am I. But I feel somethings should be left unsaid. Infact, follow you to the grave if need be. A good dancer knows when to leave the stage."

jeffryprettypretty:

"The one wey sweet me pass be say, he no too dey trend like before again, you don do different things for money and you have the audacity to call women ashawo? Rubbish."

kay_chiby:

"He is just telling you all that he is just human. I like VDM jare. No pretends."

adesoyebabatunde:

"Bro, you revealed this when no one is torturing you? Toor."

7figureboss:

"This guy lacks integrity and can’t even be trusted. Now he has dented the image of those he hang out with because people will start looking at them in certain way all because they associate with him."

Rare video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men leaks online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the activist stunned netizens with a new video that he shared on social media.

In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques. In the video, he emphasised that life does not have to be hard and encouraged people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others.

The comment section of the viral video was flooded with expressions of love and support for VeryDarkMan. Netizens applauded his efforts to empower others and his authenticity and ability to prioritize his happiness and growth.

