Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of renowned Afrobeats singer Paul Okoye, reacted to rumours of their engagement

Legit.ng reported that speculations began circulating online, suggesting she was engaged after she was seen wearing a ring in her recent photos

Seeing the ring on the engagement finger, many internet users assumed that she and the singer had taken their relationship to the next level

After showing off a glittery ring on the engagement finger, Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, finally addressed the speculation that she was engaged.

Legit.ng reported that she was seen flaunting an engagement ring days back when she uploaded her Christmas snapshots, which led to suspicions that she was engaged.

Ivy Ifeoma and Paul Okoye are waxing stronger in their relationship. Credit: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Many of the beauty model's fans and followers thought her relationship with Paul Okoye had progressed to a new level.

In a new update, Ifeoma quickly dispelled the rumour by noting that it was not what everyone thought.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was made known after one internet user congratulated her on the alleged engagement, saying:

ka_i_ty said:

"Congrats babe 2 ring."

ivy_zenny replied:

"@ka_|_ly It's not what you think."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ifeoma Ivy's post

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

ufaruq23:

"And behold! Allah will say: 'O Jesus, the son of Mary! Did you say to men, worship me and my mother as gods besides Allah?'; He will say: 'Glory to you, I could never say what I had no right (to say)'" (Qur'an 5:116)."

hair_by_ijefine:

"I like her she isn’t faking anything, just on her own."

stackchyna__:

"We where not thinking that. I love her respond tho people and chochocho."

chinenye__obi:

"Y’all should fcking chill. Which one be congrats babe did she tell you by chance that she was engaged ahh ahh."

the_superflight:

"I think she just likes rings. It’s not the first time she’s wearing an engagement ring."

mrstrider_micheal:

"She is using style to apply small pressure to see if them fit pity am give her the ring."

Paul PSquare's bae shares Paris photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ivy Zenny put their relationship in the news with her post.

The young lady, who appears to be totally in love with the music star, shared photos of them in Paris.

In the snaps, the celebrity couple rocked colour-coordinated outfits as they held onto each other and posed for the camera.

Ivy Ifeoma begs Paul to eat in a sweet video

Legit.ng earlier reported the growing bond between the musician and his lover. In July, the pair visited a restaurant where Rude Boy told Ifeoma how hungry he was.

She had to beg him to eat as they sat down.

She first gushed over him and made fun of his puppy eyes before asking him to eat his favourite food.

Source: Legit.ng