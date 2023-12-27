Ace Nigerian singer and the Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, recently got a little more than she could chew at a show in Warri

The singer recently witnessed what is now described as aggressive hugging from some fans at her performance in Delta state

In clips making the rounds online, the singer was seen hugged while on stage and wrestled to the ground by some overzealous fans

Nigeria's Number 1 Bahd Gyal Tiwa Savage was recently the victim of her own success as clips of something some fans did to her in Warri, Delta state, went viral online.

Some clips making the rounds showed the moment the singer was nearly bundled to the ground by her fans, who went completely nuts after seeing her performing on stage for the first time.

Tiwa Savage gets bundled to the ground by an overzealous fan in Warri. Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@goldmynetv

The ladies were seen wrapping their hands around the singers' legs in a show of love to the Afrobeats queen.

Tiwa Savage bounces back like it never happened

Netizens were full of praise for how the singer handled the situation.

Tiwa, who was rocking a high heel, lost her footing during the aggressive hug but was saved by her bouncers before she became one with the floor.

However, it was the singer's energy immediately she was able to wriggle free of the fan's aggressive grip that got people talking the most online.

Tiwa Savage has had more comfortable moments with her fans than this recent experience.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Tiwa Savage's ordeal with a fan in Warri

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@otunba_of_atlanta:

"Cardi B would have hit the fan on the head with the."

@ayoshonaiya:

"This one pass fan o, na AC!"

@oluwa_shalom:

"Very classless behaviour."

@samzibumerey:

"Why people dey behave like say dem be animal."

@kingtundeblack:

"The bouncers came too late."

@akanke_fikayomi:

"Why though? Like why? You're a BIG fan but you're hurting the person you're fanning, abi how dem dey talk am? It doesn't even make sense. It's so stupid, honestly."

@memzy510:

"Oh wrong now!!! That person should be throw out of the show."

@funmialariya1ofcanada:

"If they kick her, she will say Tiwa is wicked."

@ladychayil_:

"Nigerians ati iwa werey shaaaaa."

@mrbowz:

"If na me carry that girl go that show na there I go leave her."

@therealstunner__:

"You dey sing Stamina but you no get stamina."

Source: Legit.ng