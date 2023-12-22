Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Shallipopi, is making headlines over his interaction with female fan and singer, Brazy

Brazy took to Twitter (X) to reveal that the music star had shunned her after she asked for a picture, and he responded

The exchange between Shallipopi and the fan raised mixed feelings from netizens who dropped their hot takes

Popular Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, trended on social media after a female fan and fellow musician, Brazy, called him out.

Taking to Twitter (X), Brazy tweeted about how the Plutomania star reacted to her when she asked him for a picture.

Source: Instagram

According to the female fan, she met the singer and asked him for a picture but he told her to shift. Speaking further, Brazy added that the experience was a reminder for people not to want to meet their heroes.

She tweeted:

“Asked shallipopi for a picture today & he told me to shift reminder to never meet your heroes.”

See her post below:

Shallipopi replies female fan Brazy who asked him for a photo

In an unexpected turn of events, Shallipopi caught wind of Brazy’s tweet and he took to her comment section to react.

The music star noted that next time, the female fan should learn to ask him for a picture nicely. He wrote:

“Next time learn to Dey ask person nicely.”

See his response below:

Netizens react to exchange between Shallipopi and female fan who wanted a picture

The online exchange between Shallipopi and Brazy made the rounds on social media and it raised mixed comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

Teeto__olayeni:

“Your first mistake was him being your hero.”

Himynamesadaaa:

“No gree for anybody this December.”

kate_e_bassey:

“The fact that he is your Hero is even w0rse than him turning you down.”

zayee_nab:

“Shallipopi don turn Superman? Or Batman? Hero indeed.”

stylish_glimpse:

“ No gree for anybody.”

website_mobile_app_developer:

“Lol. A genuine question! Why do some people just worship fellow humans cos of fame or money? Smh.”

adamazi_prisca:

“Men don scarce for your family abi you no get Parents??? Does this one know the actual meaning of a HERO? Werey na wetin fit you people.”

