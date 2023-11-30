Famous Nigerian singer Shallipopi has got people talking online after a recent clip of him talking about backsides went viral

In the trending video, Shallipopi was heard revealing his favourite type of backside and why he loves touching it

He shared in the viral clip why this specific type of backside is the type he enjoys touching the most

A trending video of young Afro-grime singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, has sparked reactions online after a video of him revealing his favourite type of "yansh" went viral.

In the trending clip, the singer shared why this type of "yansh" is his favourite and why he loves touching it.

Shallipopi sparks reactions online as he unveils his favourite type of yansh. Photo credit: @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

The young artist who recently became the rave of the Nigerian music industry continues to unveil a new side to his personality.

Shalli reveals his favourite type of "yansh"

Many netizens were left shocked by Shallipopi's unveiling of his favourite type of yansh. The singer in the viral clip was seen speaking to her car, a Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe.

During an interview, the young singer recently shared how he used to squat with a couple of his friends earlier this year.

He also posted a video of his mum helping him to carry his Ghana-must-go bag to the park when he left Benin earlier this year.

See Shallipopi's comment as he caresses his car:

"Hey baby, let's go for a ride. This is only yansh I like to touch."

Video of Shallipopi revealing his favourite type of yansh:

Reactions trail Shallipopi's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Shallipopi's yansh video:

timicarder_069:

"No matter how you like woman reach, if this yansh pass your side you go look back sha."

@souljay_01:

"Best yansh ever."

@muhamma_d002:

"Sweet yansh self."

@jareymusic:

"My babe no kuku get yansh God Abeg use this kind yansh compensate me."

@big_frosh10:

"If shallipopi don get Babe I go get."

@rhynedeezle:

"No better yansh than this walahi."

@notinyourimagination:

"The yansh no bad at all …… sweet lady in red."

@samzybankz_:

"Omo the boot open as e touch am with key oh , Abi eye day pain me."

@zero_panic_k___:

"Who no like that kind y@nsh dey jonzzzz ooo."

@flamezyofficial_:

"'Let's go for a riiieeeeyyeeeddddd...."

@sparkle_and_shine_jewelry:

"God gimme my own car so i go fit touch e yansh."

Shallipopi hangs out with Davido, meets Gov Adeleke

Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about how Shallipopi met his senior colleague, Davido.

In a viral clip, he was sighted cruising around Lagos with Davido in the music star's luxury ride, Mercedez Virgil Abloh.

Another clip also showed Davido introducing Shallipopi to his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state.

Source: Legit.ng