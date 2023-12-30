Fun videos from Shallipopi's homecoming concert in Benin, Edo state, are trending online

A clip showed the moment the street pop singer brought his mother on stage amid excitement from his fans

In another clip, Shallipopi also showed the kisses his mother planted on his cheeks, which left netizens gushing

Street pop singer Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, is making headlines over his sold-out homecoming concert in Benin, which took place on Friday, December 29.

The “Cast” crooner caused a buzz among the audience members with his energetic display and on-stage craft.

However, one of the highlights from the show was the moment Shallipopi's mum joined him on stage.

The proud mother was seen carrying the singer on stage like a baby and even planted kisses on his cheeks.

Watch the video below:

Watch another video of Shallipopi showing the kisses his mum planted on his cheeks below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Shallipopi cried like a baby when his mother carried him in a viral video.

Netizens react to video of Shallipopi and his mother on stage

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

lucky_loaded:

"But watin man do man? Him papa come but he no really regard the man, abi the man no support him dream???"

mandy__chuks:

"Baby for house…presido for Pluto."

dee_unusual4:

"I so much like guys that has tight relationship with their mum. It’s so amazing."

blackyolkgram:

"First son dey always close to mama for Benin here."

living_richhing:

"If u ever try to give up, just try imagine say u get money wey davido get and ur mama Dey chop ur money with two hand chai."

bobbybenjamin96:

"Pluto presido a.k.a mummy’s boy."

meenvrbckdwn:

"All these ones na Burna footsteps dem like normally."

Shallipopi shares how he relocated to Lagos

Legit. ng recalls reporting that Shallipopi spoke about coming to Lagos to squat with some friends.

He also shared how he manages expectations from family members, including black taxes and billings.

In another report, a lady made headlines after she called out the Pluto president.

