A Nigerian husband posted a hilarious video of his wife’s toothpaste squeezing technique

He expressed his dismay at how she handled the toothpaste tube and how messy it looked afterwards

His wife, who also laughed at the situation, remarked that nobody was perfect, while he kept complaining about her

A Nigerian couple became internet sensations after they shared a funny video on TikTok, showing how the wife squeezes the toothpaste tube in a way that annoys her husband.

The video captured the husband’s frustration as he confronted his wife about her toothpaste squeezing technique, which he considered unacceptable.

Nigerian couple engage in banter. Photo credit: Getty image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: Getty Images

His wife, who was amused by his rant, defended herself by saying that nobody was perfect and that he should not be so bothered by such a small thing.

The video, which was meant to be a light-hearted joke, received a lot of likes and comments from TikTok users, who found the couple’s interaction hilarious and relatable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eric reacted:

“You won kill the toothpaste?”

User3971407737695 said:

“So na every home this thing dey happen.”

Abandejude495 said:

“This people want me to marriage before my time.”

Santos wrote:

“No press person life.”

Melo:

“As you d embarrass me now e good ?”

Nkemakolam:

“But honestly we need justice for the toothpaste.”

Joan Angozi:

“Sorry she feel say nah dat vanilla ice-cream wen dem dey sell 200h nah wh she press am Bcs he dey sweet , no loud am again forgive her.”

Monday Joseph942:

“I can't laugh jare.”

Ozoude Ikenna:

“Nobody is perfect in this life & you people are in love and I'm not happy about that.”

Irerhime innocent:

“Na so them they do.”

Egboh Juliet:

“Wetin remain na to use rope hang am for neck.”

Husband acts like his wife does in the house, ties towel & wears shower cap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman has gone online to show people how her two years wedding anniversary was celebrated in her home.

As a way to mark their love, the woman asked her husband to role-play how she acts at home.

With a towel tied around his body and shower cap on, the man walked out of the bathroom behaving like his wife as he complained about clothes hanging around the house.

Source: Legit.ng