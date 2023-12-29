BBNaija star Bambam has now cleared the air on her newfound curvy body to the surprise of fans

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality show star admitted that she had undergone cosmetic surgery

Bambam’s disclosure was met with a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some saying she fell for peer pressure

BBNaija's Bambam shares video as she undergoes cosmetic surgery. Photos: @bammybestowed

Bambam posted a video showing her time at the clinic where she got the cosmetic surgery done as she shared her experience going under the knife. Not stopping there, she took to the caption of her post to call it life-changing.

She wrote:

“This has been a life-changing experience. I can’t wait for you all to see the full video.”

See the clip below:

Reactions as BBNaija’s Bambam admits she did cosmetic surgery

Bambam’s disclosure about going under the knife to get a curvy body was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. While some netizens applauded her bold move, others said she was moved by society's standards.

Read some of their comments below:

The_monsurah:

“I’m going for a Mummy makeover too guys pray for me if you have your money go for it.”

myzz_franz:

“Bam bam shock me sha..She is one person I admire and thought this society pressure won’t get to her but hmm.”

adannazion_:

“The more reason I like Dora she's comfortable in her natural body she carry her big b.oobs with pride, societal pressure don't gets to her.”

kiracarezz:

“Inferiority complex is a cankerworm that has eaten deeply into the bloodstream of your so called celebrities..... ”

withlove.halima:

“People don’t know the difference between a liposuction and a bbl. I can see ignorance in this comment section. You look really good!”

iam_jayscalar:

“Her hubby is there, he approved and love it, so ur own opinion no count my dear, I mean she looks good, I'll only advice married women who are still giving birth to be sure they are done with childbirth before they go for liposuction.”

Symplynengz:

“But Bambam get ikebe since na, except na belly fat she suckk out.”

fumite009:

“I like d fact u own it with your full chest,even when u don't owe us any explanation.”

Bambam reveals her strict Deeper Life upbringing

In other news about the BBNaija star, Legit.ng reported that Bambam shared details on how her parents raised her and more.

During an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the mum of two, recounted how her father was very strict and also a Deeper Life Church member.

She disclosed that he was concerned that she would become a vagabond and kept a firm grip on her. Bambam also noted that her father used to say he didn't want her to grow fat on his couch after school, so she decided not to return home after her mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Source: Legit.ng