Famous Nigerian singer Shallipopi trends after photos of his latest acquisition created a massive stir online

A photo he shared on his Snapchat handle sparked reactions as he rocked a N232m wristwatch

The young singer once revealed that earlier this year he could barely afford two square meals daily, leaving many stunned by his new-found wealth

Young Afrobeats singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, trends online as netizens go gaga after clips of his latest acquisition went viral.

The Edo-born singer was seen in some clips shared on his page rocking a Richard Millie wristwatch worth $180k.

Clips of Shallipopi's new N232m Richard Millie wristwatch goes viral. Photo credit: @theycallmeshallipopi

When he was challenged by some netizens about where he got the money to acquire such an expensive watch, he trolled those querying him that he got it off Ring Road in Benin.

Fake watch buster reacts to Shallipopi's jewellery

A phoney watch buster has joined the Shallipopi conversation, slamming those who noted that the singer was rocking a knock-off.

He noted that Shallipopi's wristwatch was the real deal, not fake as many claimed. The fake watch buster also shared in his post the actual value of Shalli's watch, noting that it cost $180k.

Davido also has one of these wristwatches.

See the viral post below:

Reactions trail Shallipopi's N232m wristwatch

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the Shallipopi's N232m Richard Millie:

@obi_mula:

"How much come be hin net worth."

@onyinyechukwu_____:

"Omo which song did he use to buy the watch now."

@ask4_vanesa1:

"Even the one davido is wearing is fake and so??!"

@felaback___:

“The lifestyle cost na you no know”

@shindaracrown0:

"Person Wear fake where he won see that amount."

@jossy_utd:

"Priktocurrency is working…. When did he start singing that he can afford such watch?????"

@starito_vibes:

"And he no get house fr Lagos."

@medicoolbohz:

"I be shalli fan but na lie jareh, upcoming dey use 230M buy only watch say he no see em music to use am promote."

@fiftyshades_of_oyin:

"Do you know this guys net-worth? I meannnnn! Mans not under no label yo! Stop playing please…. Put some respek on that Man’s nameeeee!"

@uncle_jeff_official2:

"Shallipopi had money before his hit song came to limelight. If he doesn’t why did EFCC arrest him? So it’s not news that he can afford this watch. Like he said, inside Evian another Evian dey inside."

Shallipopi reveals why he thinks music money is like ritual

Legit.ng recalls putting up a report some weeks ago about Shallipopi, where he spoke about coming to Lagos to squat with some friends.

Shallipopi revealed during an interview with Zero Conditions how he came to Lagos for the first time in early 2023.

He also shared how he manages expectations from family members, including black taxes and billings.

