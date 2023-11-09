Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s younger sister, Nissi Ogulu, buzzed the internet with the purchase of her newest ride

The multi-talented creative was captured in a foreign car mart as she chose the latest 2024 Porsche Taycan to add to her garage

Video of the expensive transaction have since left netizens stunned by the depth of wealth drilling in the Ogulu’s family

Upcoming singer Nissi Ogulu, sister to Afrobeats legend Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has splashed millions of naira to purchase the latest 2024 Porsche Taycan for over $100,000.

Video of the multi-talented creative at a foreign car mart, while admiring her new ride made its way to the internet.

Burna Boy’s sister Nisi acquires a 2024 Porsche Taycan Credit: @oaccessjamaica, @benny7gg

Nissi is not only a musician but also a car designer for major automobile manufacturers like Range Rover.

The young talent is known for many skills, including animation and songwriting.

Netizens react to Nissi’s new ride

Many on the internet have expressed their astonishment at the length and breadth of the Ogulu’s wealth.

@yungburna7g:

"the family money too long !"

@kenny80181:

"$100k Wey jada p dey use buy ring.

@benny7gg:

"@kenny80181 if she buy something of $50k, Zion and e brother no go see food chop for the next 2 years. dey play."

@_GHOSTBOY_7:

"Congratulations Nissi! Isn't that "is only burna boy Dah haff ma tap of fewawi" next to Nissi's Porsche?"

@bigOla97:

"Person buy car but she no fit touch Ham not to talk of opening the door."

@thephotographin:

“Going through the comments and laughing at peeps thinking she only does music. Person wey follow for people wey design range rover. Has a long list of artworks. Let her spend her money o."

Burna Boy’s Nissi Sister reacts to Davido’s new cat comment

Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi Ogulu slammed Davido for making disparaging remarks about her brother.

According to Legit.ng, Davido referred to Burna Boy as a rising talent in a recent interview.

In the viral video, Davido discussed how he and Wizkid were the first to blow things up and expressed happiness to new fresh cats like Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Asake, and others doing well. Nissi took to her Insta Story channel to hurl shade at Davido with a video of Burna Boy’s recent London concert.

