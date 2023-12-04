Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now reacted after he was stopped from performing at a Celestial Church program

In a new development, the Zazu Zeh crooner took to social media to insist that he must perform

Portable revealed how much the church paid him for the show and how he is also a Child of God

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has reacted to being dropped from a Celestial Church’s program.

Recall that there was massive outcry on social media after a Celestial Church, Land of Goshen Cathedral, listed Portable, Pasuma, and others to perform at their Ankara praise night.

Nigerians react as Portable reveals how much Celestial Church paid him to perform. Photos: @Portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Shortly after that, Portable took to social media to address the issue and the video went viral. In the clip, the Zazu crooner insisted on performing at the church.

How much Celestial Church paid me to perform - Portable

Also in the video, Portable revealed that the church has already paid him N5 million and he must perform. According to the controversial singer, he and Pasuma will perform because they are children of God.

Not stopping there, Portable pleaded with the Celestial Church in God’s name to allow him to perform. He added that the church leaders should not judge him by his appearance.

In his words:

“Cele we must do the show o, you have paid me N5 million and we must do it. Pasuma will perform, I will also perform and we must do it. This child of God is coming. Land of Goshen Cathedral please in God’s name, consider us as children of God, don’t use my looks to judge me.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable insists on performing at Celestial Church

Portable’s heartfelt video where he pleaded with the Celestial Church to still let him perform in their program was met with mixed reactions online. Read some of them below:

drey_natty_clothing:

“5m to call portable for church and people Dey suffer in the same church very funny.”

mumcee_freshfoods:

“Why Dem go cancel am.... Dem use glue for their eyes before Dem invite u. Won ti wa werey...... Won de ma ri werey I hope Dem get pole wey u go climb for church Sha.”

seglos_varieties:

“It is well, I no blame you, na the church I blame.”

nikky_are:

“N5million for Portable(Idamu Adugbo) Why can’t they use that money for outreach and empowerment. A lot of ppl can even eat twice a day. What do I know ????”

oloba.ninety_:

“E Dey try tell dem say e no fit refund if dem cancel the show .”

olori_adefuye:

“Humm end time Church inviting Portable wetin Portable want to sing na salvation of who it's well.”

mohmokiks:

“5 what? God let thy kingdom come abeg hmmmm.”

officialemmax01:

“If na pentecostal now they will be shouting that they are wasting tithe.”

bigceuk:

“5m while it can be used to empower your members and assist the 'have nots' in the society?”

iamdejavoo_:

“Believe the figure portable said at your own risk.”

honbabatundeolawoyin_:

“Nice show …”

bed_of_roses_spa:

“Don’t use my look judge me and still go ahead and say ika ni me.(i am wicked) how nah.”

How church suspended pastor for inviting Pasuma

Meanwhile, in 2015, Legit.ng reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) through its provincial headquarters on Lagos Island cancelled a three-day outdoor crusade of one of its parishes.

The cancellation came after the criticism that followed the invitation of the Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as a guest artist for the crusade.

Pasuma's picture appeared on the handbill advert alongside the gospel singer Tope Alabi and a former band leader of the late Fela Anikulapo's Egypt 80 band, Kereke Jike.

Source: Legit.ng