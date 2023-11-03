Portable's ex-signee, Young Duu, has finally opened up on why he left Zeh Nation and the conditions of his signing

In a video, the young singer acknowledged Portable as his helper and noted that he was not really a part of the record label

Young Duu added that Portable made it public knowledge when he sent him away from Zeh Nation

Young Duu has maintained that Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, was his helper, and his rant online about leaving his record label was not valid.

In an online interview, the young singer revealed that contrary to Portable's claim, he was not signed to his Zeh Nation.

Young Duu called Portable his helper. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

He said that Portable was just his helper, and he did not voluntarily leave the record label.

Young Duu added that Portable sent him away with claims that he was not benefitting from him and posted it online for all to see.

According to the singer, all his ex-boss wants to do is to squeeze and spoil his reputation online.

Legit.ng earlier reported Portable collected the car he bought for Young Duu and claimed he was bad luck.

The Zazu crooner became more agitated after seeing that people like Carter Efe had risen to help Young Duu.

Watch Young Duu's interview below:

Reactions to Young Duu's video

The young singer's video sparked mixed reactions on social media. Read some of the comments sighted below:

anita_ekwe:

"God is only your helper and he is the only one to send you away from earth #believe"

anita_ekwe:

"Stop lying bro."

biola_dc:

"Aswear yungi duu try small for the English."

beeb_city:

"This guy sounds well than they boss."

iam_oyakhilome:

"I believe you, my artist….. “Industry Egbemi o”

Young Duu blasts Portable for demanding N100bn

Still on Young Duu, Legit.ng earlier reported that Young Duu made fun of Portable for demanding N100bn from anyone who wants to sign him.

The singer asked how much he made from Portable as a signee under his record label, as well as how much he was worth as an individual.

Making light of Portable's demand, Young Duu queried if the singer hoped to buy houses and cars from the N100bn he asked for.

Source: Legit.ng