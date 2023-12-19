Big Brother Naija star Erica Nlewedim had a sad encounter with a Lagos driver

A trending video captured Erica recounting the incident of how a driver hit her car from behind

Expressing her shock, the reality TV personality mentioned that she signalled the driver to stop, which was met with a heavy snub

Big Brother Naija star Erica Nlewedim shared her horrible experience with a motorist in Lagos after her vehicle was hit from behind.

A video of Erica's sob-filled story went viral on the internet, where she explained that a motorist brushed her car from behind just as she was preparing to make a U-turn.

BBNaija Erica narrates a horrible road experience in Lagos. Credit: @ericanlewedim

She reportedly asked the driver to stop after becoming startled by the incident. He only stopped to look at her from his car window before driving off.

The beauty influencer expressed deep sorrow over this, saying it hurt her deeply that he treated her like a nobody and that his actions were unpleasant.

See her video below:

Netizens react to Erica's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@itsschelz:

"She’s so cute even whilst being pissed."

@Oriowoking:

“Tomorrow now, una go hear say she don buy another motor…"

@cornellyuhng:

“She’s so pretty when she’s pissed. @Zoxo71071795 said: “What is she still doing in Lagos? Shouldn’t she be in her second country?”

@obinkwo2:

“Your face @EricaNlewedim was too pretty for him to stand and that’s why he drove away Hahahhahahahha. Kpele on your car, in our Lagos, it’s either you hit someone or someone hits you, you will never see a clean car after 1yr on the streets of Lagos.”

@ahrinzherome:

"I can feel her pain. If she was a soldier they will still be there by now. Still cute why pissed."

