BBNaija Kim Oprah has recounted her grass to grace story in an interview sighted online

She said after her father died, her family had to move into the barracks to help them with accommodation

The reality star added that she and her sister had to engage in different businesses to survive on campus

BBNaija star Chinonso Opara better known as Kim Oprah has shared the touching story of her struggle before she became famous.

In an interview on Tea with Tay podcast, the reality star said that after she lost her father, her family had to move into the barracks since her late father worked with the military.

BBN Kim Oprah says she used to sell recharge cards, pure water. Photo credit @kimoprah

Source: Instagram

They were in the barracks to help her family with accommodation. She and her sister had to sell different items ranging from pure water, eggs, and recharge cards at their lodge just to make a living as students.

Kim Oprah says her mother owns a store

Speaking further, the reality star who recently left a reality show said her mother who was a nurse also had a store where she sold things to help the family since her father was no more.

She added that while she was in boarding school, she used to sell compact discs to her classmates at discounted prices. She would take all the CDs they had watched at home to school and sell them to make money.

The interview was released after the reality star said she doesn't buy things in Nigeria because most of the things sold in the country are fake.

Fans react to the interview granted by Kim Oprah

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@pwe_ci_ous:

"Gather here if you no believe her

@prettygirlkay65:

"Everybody wants to explain poverty when they become big."

@foodie_that_cooks:

"I need some of y’all to be comfortable with a success story that doesn’t involve suffering!!!"

@vivianadoli:

"It may sound like a lie now because she doesn't look like her past!!! But you never know what people have through."

@ezzy_wayy:

"Wasn't this the lady that said she doesn't buy anything in Nigeria only abroad? Like she was born and bread overseas. So where and when did she experience the rough and hard upbringing in Nigeria? Just curious though."

@etta_thrifts:

"Na so Neo Akpofure talk say he was poor but his father is a SAN."

@oyindaakinbote:

"Eventually we all have stories to tell, but the story no Dey sweet if you still broke sha."

@manlikemerv:

"Everybody wants a grass to grace story… honey it’s ok if you were born rich , nobody will beat u."

@itz_luchi':

"Definitely “an Igbo women” thing, Igbo mothers are hustlers fr!!."

@bayo_babs_:

"Any single lady ? Age 23/35 yrs based in Lagos that is ready for serious relationship. Working class or not be career minded."

@khurphy:

"Everybody has a grass to grace stories."

@mr_tuny27:

"Some people will still come and bash her for doing nothing wrong."

Source: Legit.ng