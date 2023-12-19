A lady has inspired people with her story of how she ended up in Dubai after she was shortchanged

She arrived in the United Arab Emirates with her brother and got stranded as the number her uncle gave her was a fake line

Against all odds, she began to earn a living by plaiting people's hair and raised money to enroll in a professional coffee barista school

A young lady has narrated how she ended up in Dubai after her uncle, who was her agent, scammed her.

Sharing her story on TikTok with pictures, the lady said she migrated with her brother to Dubai in 2022 only to find out they had been deceived.

She plaited hair in Dubai to make ends meet. Photo Credit: @honolove0237

Source: TikTok

This is because the phone number her uncle gave her to call turned out to be a fake. After 10 days of crying over their situation, the lady said she created a CV and began applying for jobs.

She began plaiting people's hair in Dubai

The lady added that she had been unsuccessful at getting a job for over a month and had begun earning a living by plaiting people's hair while still hoping for a stable source of income.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

From her side hustle, she raised some money and enrolled in a professional coffee barista school.

According to @honolove0237, her visa change was denied two times. Eventually, her brother also got a job and gradually they began to find their feet in Dubai.

Her story stirred reactions

Lord Smith said:

"Wow never knew this part! This was really touching and u guys are too young to be facing this. Stay strong, sure God will open more doors come 2024."

pabloblack12345 said:

"Am so happy to see the end am in Dubai too."

Ryan's trendy store said:

"When I get time I go first cry then do thanksgiving cuz I see shegeh for this country but I’m glad I overcame it all."

Chickito said:

''We boys come to Dubai with low cut and end up having dreads..Great story. Thank God."

humble kevo said:

"Story sweet ohhh. Dubai nobi wa mate ohh. I thought i will work here for 2 years and move to Canada.... 7 years gone already and still counting."

shanicebritany said:

''My baby sis is a strong woman even though things where difficult in her side she still cared for us back home. we love you. God bless you smallie."

Ruchi said:

"I am so proud of you although I do not know you. Keep pushing! I just said a little prayer for you."

Lady shares how she got scammed in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared how she got scammed in Dubai.

In an interview with Pulse, Gift, who is from a humble background, said she had decided to move to Dubai in search of greener pastures.

Two days after she got to Dubai, having made the arrangements and been assured of a job and an apartment by an employment agent, Gift said they called to tell her to pay for her apartment.

Source: Legit.ng