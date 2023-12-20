Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, is trending on social media over his interaction with his caretaker, Joshua

In the viral video, Isreal said he was going to reward Joshua with N200k for being loyal, and the young man prostrated to show appreciation

The video caught the attention of Nigerians for many reasons, with a number of them saying Isreal was also a boss in his own lane

Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, appears to have learned from his boss about rewarding loyalty.

Just recently, a video was posted online showing Isreal’s interaction with his young caretaker named Joshua.

Davido's aide Isreal DMW gifted his caretaker N200k for Christmas. Photos: @isrealdmw

In the clip, Joshua stood before Isreal when the DMW crew member told him that he would give him N200k for Christmas.

Isreal, who parted ways with his wife recently, noted that Joshua has been very loyal to him and has never stolen from or poisoned him despite having access to his bedroom and kitchen.

He said:

“Joshua I go give you N200k now make you take do Christmas because you’re a very loyal person. You no dey thief me, you dey enter my room, you never thief me one day, you dey enter my kitchen you no poison me. You’re a very loyal person, God go bless you. Na N200k I go give you now.”

In response to what Isreal said, Joshua immediately put his two hands in the air to praise his boss before laying down on the ground and fully prostrating. The young man thanked Isreal for his generosity.

See the video below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW gifts his caretaker N200k

The video of Isreal’s interaction with his house staff got many Nigerians, including Davido, talking. Many were amused to see how Isreal’s caretaker was prostrating to thank him just like he does to Davido. Read some of their comments below:

davido:

"Omg Isreal just wakes up and does wat he wants."

themaryamgiwa:

“Juju don get him own Jujuju.”

___jay_bee:

“Everybody Na king for him own corner, Joshua self go dash person 20k for being loyal life no hard like that.”

kingkopay:

“Boy get boy. Las las everybody na king for him lane. God bless DMW.”

classy_jesters:

“Everybody na King for hin own Palace, no let anybody pressure you.”

legit_dollarface:

“I cannot even let you record me like this for 200 million naira make una tru Dey help behind camera.”

dilliongram:

“Your oga do for you , you do for your boy, life goes on.”

sososoberekon:

“Juju self nah oga.”

deandrex0:

“Unpopular opinion: Israel hired a mini Israel.”

thelibrasoul:

“Same isreal wey lie down for Davido same person another man dey lie Down for! Gratitude is key.”

quin_favy_:

“Boy wey get boy there is level to this things.”

__jenni.fa___:

“Every body na oga for him own house.”

