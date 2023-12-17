Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy has sparked reactions on social media with his plans for 'detty' December

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the self-acclaimed African Giant said for peace to reign, he would only share the festive period with his grandmother

Netizens shared different opinions about Burna's Boy's post, with many people referring to Wizkid and Davido's recent reunion

While Nigerians plan to have a 'detty' December, singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is staying on the low.

In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, the Way Too Big crooner expressed enthusiasm about spending the festive period with his grandmother.

According to Burna, who allegedly bought a Rolls Royce for his ex, his grandma used to look forward to seeing him but has now changed into asking when he would be out of her sight.

He added that his grandma's behaviour towards him was why he made his single Thanks.

Even though his grandma would still ask when he would leave, the singer, who begged bloggers to stay off his case, said he'd stick with her for peace to reign.

He wrote:

"My Grandma used to be the one crying for me to come back home, now she’s on edge every time I come back home and is already asking when I’m leaving. This is why I made “Thanks”. I’m rolling with only her this December for peace to reign."

See Burna's post below:

Reactions to Burna Boy's post

Read some of the comments about Burna Boy's revelation below:

divabarrister:

"Better go and stay with Steff before she will call you Grandmas boy."

@stfukhaleed:

"I'm rolling with only her" abi na because say you no see wizkid and Davido to roll with

@SoyoufoundRi:

Lmao, I knew he is pained

@RichDakvng:

"She shouldn't let you leave without wife this December. My mama say, my grandma say."

@Nwaadaz:

"Mama go too Enjoy this Xmas."

@Iam_captainn:

"So he pain you say you no dey their midst yesterday no vex."

@StatsbyJordan:

"The Old Cats don link up, I no see you for the video,Abi na back you dey?"

