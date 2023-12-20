Wumi Toriola recently shared a fun video of her jumping on singer Kizz Daniel's new Twe Twe

However, a clip showed the moment the actress stopped dancing after spotting her son by the staircase

The Yoruba actress' action has stirred mixed reactions from many of her fans and followers

Popular Yoruba actress Wumi Toriola is the latest celebrity to jump on music star Kizz Daniel’s hit song “Twe Twe” ongoing challenge.

In the video she shared via her social media timeline, Wumi proved she was a good dancer as she twerked effortlessly to “Twe Twe.”

Wumi Toriola shares video of her dancing to Kizz Daniel's new song. Credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

However, a clip showed the moment Wumi, who was fully engrossed in the song, stopped dancing after spotting her son Zion by the staircase.

An Instagram user identified as joyceclothingpalette in reaction to the clip wrote:

"The moment you saw your son coming. mother of the year.”

Responding, the Nollywood actress said:

“He must not catch me twe.”

Below is a screenshot of the exchange below:

Watch the video Wumi Toriola shared below:

Since the release of “Twe Twe” by Kizz Daniel, popular celebrities like Funke Akindele have participated in the challenge.

More reactions as Wumi Toriola dances to Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe

See the comments below:

kemity:

"Twe twe zion say mummy."

ibironke_okkey:

"Just finished watching my twin.. it was really interesting I feel for Kehinde."

akeemadeyemiofficial:

"Waray you no put twe twe sound."

adejumomujeedah:

"Swears just laughing as u are giving them back to back mama wey no take sht."

anniemcroy:

"I watched the video like 6 times, I am straight... I love you @wumitoriola."

serahpyna_of_lagos:

"Kizz Daniel see Wetin u do Anty wunmi now."

felicia.omojuwa:

"Zion said mummy you can't twerk am here o."

hico_nation:

"Mummy Zion carry something ooo."

callme_eniwealth:

"Wetin kiss Daniel go cause ehhh."

Kunle Afolayan's daughter dance to Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe

Eyiyemi Afolayan, daughter of movie producer Kunle Afolayan, trended over her energetic dance moves to ‘Twe Twe.’

However, some fans warned Eyiyemi about her dad seeing the clip.

In another report, Kizz and his baby mama also vibed to ‘Twe Twe’ which was released on December 12.

