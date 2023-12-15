Kizz Daniel has put up a fun video of Nollywood star Funke Akindele and some colleagues jumping on his Twe Twe song

In the video, Funke, alongside Toyo Baby and a lady, showed off some impressive dance moves

Kizz Daniel, in a reaction, shared a laughing emoji as he hailed Funke Akindele, a gesture that left fans gushing

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has left many of his fans laughing after he shared a video of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and some colleagues dancing to his newly released song “Twe Twe.”

Kizz Daniel, who had previously shared a video of him and his woman dancing to a new song, has since started a “TweTwe Challenge”, which many, including celebrities, are jumping on.

In the new video, Funke was spotted alongside actress Toyo Baba and a lady as they displayed different moves.

Reacting to the video, the Fly Boy Inc. label owner dropped a laughing emoji and praised Funke Akindele, whom he called his big sister.

Kizz Daniel wrote:

" Big Sis Eku ise well done @funkejenifaakindele #twetwechallenge."

Watch the video Kizz Daniel shared below:

Fans react as Funke Akindele jumps on Twe Twe challenge

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

precious2funny:

"Now she have been supporting everybody but during election,all of Una leave her go support agbado fc."

sparkle_and_shine_jewelry:

Omo kizz daniel sabi sing con still fine come get dimples oh lord."

i_am_timiblaze:

"This woman shd leave street for us."

samz_peterz_oge:

"Mama Funke too good for everything."

jide12.official:

"Thank God you didn't become the deputy governor..so na all this we go dey miss?"

