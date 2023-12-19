Enioluwa has stated that fame is very expensive and it is the most stupid thing for him

He said that after a fan asked to know if he sells his clothes after wearing them

Enioluwa said he doesn't sell them as he used to keep them and shared what he does with them later on

Skit maker and fashion influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa has shared how he manages fame. In a video seen online, he said that fame is expensive and stupid.

The content creator was asked by a fan to know if he sells his clothes after wearing them. In response, Enioluwa said he doesn't sell them but he keeps them for one year.

Enioluwa says he would re-rock his clothes

In the recording, the skit maker who turned 24 this year noted that he would use style to re-wear some of his old attire.

The AMVCA award winner said that he would leave the outfits for a year before wearing them again while he would post and compare the two times he wore the outfits.

Fans react to the video made by Enioluwa

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@alibabaofcyprus1:

"Repeat ur clothes. Some of us no even know wetin u wear yesterday."

@adaikwerre:

"Na una make am cost like that. No body made it compulsory to wear expensive outfit or not to repeat it. You can be famous and do your thing. Even Markzuck has a particular kind of shirt and slippers."

@princebettingtip:

"Fame for him is fake lifestyle. People with money never complain spending for demselves and people who r broke comes out to announce cost of outfit."

@last_born_goody:

"That’s why I like akpi…Driving his 1999 Benz with pride, repeat dress without pressure…enjoying Oduduwa girls…man is never pressured."

@callmegoodyy:

"Y'all saying nobody cares. it's still you people, blogs and fashion contents/tv that will say "he repeated the suit from one event to another". Like y'all let them be."

@iamgozioleks:

"You’re the one putting unnecessary pressure on yourself to live the lifestyle."

2bella_bitesss:

"That’s why Phyna rented wig… cuz of this same thing."

@real.greatness1:

"That’s the show biz for you, you’re also getting money from it, so you need to live here kind of lifestyle."

@obianuju_priscillia:

"Na you nor wan wear am twice oo. Las las, Na your money."

@sonita_the_virtuous_girl:

"Trying so hard to impress people who doesn't cares about it."

