Influencer Enioluwa has shared a video showing how he celebrated his recent win at the AMVCA

The influencer who dedicated his award to children living with hydrocephalus and spinal cord tumours also went on to throw a mini-party for them

The likes of celebrity chef Hilda Baci and singer Spyro also came through for Enioluwa as the video stirred emotions online

Popular fashion influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, who won the ‘Best Dressed’ in the male category at Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday, May 20, dedicated his win to children living with hydrocephalus and spinal cord tumours.

Not stopping there, Enioluwa went on to organise a mini party for the children as he invited celebrity chef Hilda Baci and singer Spyro, who came through for him.

Enioluwa wins the best dress at the AMVCA. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video from the event on his Instagram page, Enioluwa wrote:

"My AMVCA is dedicated to children living with Water in the Brain.❤️ I planned a Get Ready With Us and thank you to my friends @hildabaci & @spyro__official for coming through!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Enioluwa for celebrating with children living with hydrocephalus and spinal cord tumours

The influencer's video stirred massive reactions as many, including celebrities, commended him for his lovely gesture.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:

skales:

"Buoy you’re really amazing."

hildabaci:

"Eni you are amazing you are love."

ruth_rapace:

"Am proud of myself for being your fan, my son is living with hydrocephalus so I know what it means God bless you for showing our special kids love I love you more Eni ❤️."

nedokonkwo:

"Thanks so Much @enioluwaofficial for this awesome gesture God bless you more.'

ayamide:

"@enioluwaofficial Thanks for doing this. It means a lot to our warriors ."

chiomab967:

"God bless u for showing the kids love, You are elevated beyond ur imagination."

Lady with disability graduates from University

A physically-challenged woman celebrated becoming a graduate in style.

The lady, identified as Christine Chama, took to LinkedIn to announce her achievement.

Chama said it has always been something she wanted to achieve and put in a lot of effort. Her hard work and persistence eventually paid off.

Source: Legit.ng