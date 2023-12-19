Odumodu Blvck and some men fought some security men during Buju's concert which took place a few days ago

The singer was heard shouting at the top of his voice when some men were prevented from entering the venue

Fans of the singer have expressed their opinion about the singer's attitude in the comment section

Talented singer Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu professionally known as Odumodu Blvck engaged in a brawl with some security men at his colleague's Buju concert.

In a video sighted on social media, the singer was with a group of men and they were prevented from entering the venue of the event.

Odumodu Blvck fights at Buju's concert. Photo credit @toyourears/@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

The Declan Rice breakout star was trying to ensure that the people with him gained access to the venue and he had to exchange words with the officers at the entrance of the concert.

He was heard shouting at the top of his voice as he held the cloth of one of the people trying to confront him. Odumodu Blvck was sighted with his signature red cap while some onlookers tried to separate them.

The singer is not new to controversies. He had locked horns with some ladies before over his lyrics which they felt were demeaning before.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video where Odumodu Blvck was fighting

Netizens have reacted to the clip where the singer was seen fighting. Here are some of the comment below:

@ajinowaya:

"If gree for anybody this December na mumu pass."

@coby_minds:

"Odumodu thinks he’s gangsta , go ask Tupac he thought he was gangsta until a crazier gangsta took him out. I don’t understand why he’s hitting a security guard doing his job."

@shopah0lik:

"This una odun whatever for his head be the new Burnaboy. I still never understand wetin he dey sing, na so talented artist scarce reach?"

@heavihitter':

"This is PR."

@officialmoseric':

"If they wanna bounce person it cannot be mine!!!!!. Now y’all can relate."

@useful4ever:

"Ago dager am."

@theladykara:

"If any of my artists encounters a gate and no anticipation to their arrival… they simply will not come. It’s that simple."

@alte.vibez:

"Odumodu no Stan this one o. Him no run."

@cynth.iabae:

"Wahala."

@emzzymilli:

"Run oo."

Source: Legit.ng