Acclaimed Nigerian Gen Z President Enioluwa Adeoluwa is a year older, and he has taken to social media to celebrate himself

The popular influencer clocked 24 years old on July 6, 2023. He shared cute pictures to the admiration of followers

Enioluwa’s bestie, Hilda Baci, and many celebrities celebrated him and showered prayers on him

Nigerian top influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, turns a year older on July 6, 2023.

The social media influencer, fond of using lip gloss on his lips, shared his birthday pictures on his official social media handles as he clocks 24 years old.

Influencer Enioluwa shares his 24th birthday photoshoot Photo credit: @enioluwaofficial

He wrote on his page:

“Happy Birthday Superstar Eni! Live long and prosper as always!”

Netizens, celebs celebrate Enioluwa on his birthday

While he was basking in the euphoria of the moment, many social media users including celebrities dropped to his page to send in their prayers and best wishes. Enioluwa’s bestie, Hilda Baci, also joined well wishers to celebrate him.

@hildabaci wrote:

“Happy birthday my friend I love you”

@tokemakinwa wrote:

"Happy Birthday baby... You so fine"

@tomi_a wrote:

“Star boy!!!!!! Happy birthday Enibobo! Baba princess! You’re such a rare gem! Thank you for always being there May God continue to raise help for you at every point in time! May your light continue to shine in Jesus name! Amen ! Love you”

Enioluwa leaps for joy as Guinness World Records certifies Hilda Baci

Social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, reacted after his bestie Hilda Baci officially set the record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual category.

The prestigious organisation, Guinness World Records, took to Twitter to make the official statement.

In his reaction, Enioluwa who was elated about the new record wrote:

"It's as if my chest is about to jump out! Yasssssss!."

