Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile, has taken to social media to gush over his handsome lookalike son, Shiloh

Shiloh clocked three on March 29, 2023, and the music star shared a series of adorable photos of himself with the celebrant

Not stopping there, Zlatan also accompanied the cute photos with a sweet caption where he showered accolades on his son

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile’s son, Shiloh, has now clocked three to the joy of fans.

The young boy turned the new age on March 29, 2023, and his music star father took to social media to celebrate him in a special way.

Zlatan Ibile posted a series of photos of himself, his baby mama and their son on his big day.

Fans gush over Zlatan Ibile's son's 3rd birthday photos. Photos: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, the couple and the celebrant all rocked matching black outfits. The birthday boy, Shiloh, also had a huge smile on his face as he enjoyed the attention from his parents.

Taking to the caption of the photo, Zlatan penned down a sweet birthday message for his lookalike son.

According to the music star, Shiloh is the best son anybody can ever hope for. He also showered prayers on his son.

He wrote:

“Your presence is the greatest gift we’ve ever received. We thank God every day for you. Happy birthday, our dear son SHILOH ”

See his post below:

Fans gush over Zlatan Ibile’s son’s birthday photos

Many fans took to the rapper’s comment section to join him in celebrating his son’s birthday. Others also commented on his relationship with his babymama.

Read some of their comments below:

nanz_allurez:

“This lady “Davita” and his Son has really changed zlanta… who would’ve thought he could be this calm and a responsible father…. Just be around the right person sha.”

chinello11:

“Soo happy to see brown sugar couple. We need more of this.. not every time in social media we're forced to see a version of Micheal blackson with a bleaching beyonce.”

chinyere_reginald:

“No DNA. Confirmed. Congratulations to your boy.”

queennuhuesq_:

“Agbero on the streets, responsible family inside.. Make young ppl dey get sense, just look at the person inspiring you to live carelessly, look at him putting his life together.. Zlatan and naira Marley.”

chachistores:

“Shiloh looks like a younger Jamil, I like the skin tone of the family, it’s giving Black American vibes. Happy Birthday Shiloh!”

ekenefaithy:

“Money is good abeg.”

Jlo84n:

“Some children don't need DNA test.”

uwaoma5':

“Things I love to see, family is everything.”

vincentgotrizzz____:

“Copy and paste.... Gbam!! ”

pamela__anderson_:

“With the smiles dna no Dey needed.”

