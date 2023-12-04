Nigerian superstar singer Davido has stirred reactions online as he joins the trending conversation about Dubai and Item 7

The singer's comment comes hours after the Nigerian government was called out online for travelling to Dubai with over 1141 members for a conventional

Famous actress Toke Makinwa was one of the biggest victims of the conversation surrounding the Nigerian delegates at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai

Renowned Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, stirred reactions online as he joined the trending conversation about the Nigerian delegate list at the United National Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

Davido's reaction came hours after famous actress Toke Makinwa was at the centre of the public discussion surrounding the list of Nigerian delegates.

Singer Davido speaks about the Dubai conversation surrounding Toke Makinwa. Photo credit: @davido/@tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Many queried the logic behind Toke's addition to the list of Nigerian delegates at the convention. However, there were other questions about the hefty delegate list, with Nigeria having 1411 persons in Dubai, the third highest of over 120 countries involved.

Davido laments not being able to post photos of himself flexing in Dubai

Nigerian music superstar Davido noted in his reactions that it was pretty unusual not to be able to post pictures of himself in Dubai because of the ongoing conversation about COP28.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read Davido's comment below:

"So person wey just really go flex for Dubai now on him own no fit post shiit funny AF …. I love it."

See Davido's post about COP28 in Dubai:

Reactions trail Davido's statements about Dubai

@mr_tobby01:

"Leave them make Dem Dey vexDey can't match your energy…Balling na normal thing."

@YemiFirstson:

"We go think say na Govt sponsor am oh, make he no post yet oh."

@pacifik_cruise:

"Since the birds have learnt to fly without perching, hunters have learnt to shoot without missing… Their mind No go touch ground…"

@iam_ayobamie:

"Bring it on. If you post your flex, you dey on Jagaban pay list."

@the_Lawrenz:

"If you post, you go explain tire."

@Mosuuro:

"Why na when COP28 dey occur you go Dubai? Something fishy going down."

@realted18:

"I love it wen i see 001 moves this way ! E go burn dem like hot water."

@AjeboMezie:

"You no fit o, I can’t even post my post since I arrived Dubai. If you dare, na Tinubu carry you go o."

@CallMeHabeeb:

"Drag anyone posting from Dubai by the baalls."

@MichaelOyewole_:

"No be by force to go Dubai, shebi na wetin cause the fight."

Davido takes his Dubai fans down memory lane at Afroworld Festival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido's performance at the Afroworld Festival held in Dubai in 2022.

The singer took his fans down memory lane, serving hit after hit from his hefty discography.

Many of those who were at the concert proved to be massive fans of the Afrobeat singer as they sang along to every song.

Source: Legit.ng