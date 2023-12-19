Davido's loyal aide, Isreal DMW, has moved on from the heartbreak of his crashed marriage

In a video online, at the Pluggedfest in Port Harcourt, Isreal stood backstage with the rest of the 30BG crew as Davido performed

Popular hypeman Poco Lee hailed Juju, as he is fondly called and got him excitedly dancing and jumping

Isreal DMW was in the news recently over his crashed marriage to ex-wife Sheila Courage barely a year after their lavish wedding.

A video of the logistics manager excitedly dancing backstage during Davido's performance at the Pluggedfest in Port Harcourt has sparked reactions.

In the clip shared by Poco Lee, Isreal, who spilled details of his broken marriage, stood with the rest of the 30BG crew as their boss entertained the huge crowd.

Popular hypeman Poco Lee, behind the camera, hailed and excited Isreal, mentioning where he came from in Benin City, Edo state.

The logistics manager, who claimed his ex-wife cheated on him, danced and jumped around with a huge smile on his face. In another clip, Isreal showed off a bottle of an expensive drink.

