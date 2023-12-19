Social media went wild with speculations after Wizkid posted a photo and cropped out his manager/baby mama, Jada Pollock

The photo went viral, and the mum of two reacted to the speculations on her X, formerly Twitter account

Jada declared the internet a mad place, an indication that she was shocked with how netizens made a big deal of the now-deleted post

Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, sparked reactions on social media with a post where he cropped out the mum of his last two sons, Jada.

The photo went viral, and Nigerians shared different opinions and speculations about why the singer would make such a move.

The manager, who recently had boys hailing her in Lagos, seeing the viral speculations and post, took to her X account and expressed surprise over how crazy the internet is.

The mum of two, whose second son's cute video recently surfaced, declared the internet a madhouse.

Recall that Jada has been in Lagos since she came into the country with Wizkid to bury his late mum.

See Jada's response to the post below:

Netizens react to Jada's post

As expected, Nigeriens shared fresh opinions about Jada's reaction. Read some of the comments below:

@realted18:

"Why Wizkid crop u from e pictures, dem help u talk now d next thing d internet is mad dey play."

@Kriinkum_Krank:

"Jadesola my love, are you just knowing??"

communicator200:

"Our wife don vex o."

remiasher:

"This babe don tire for naija just now."

mandemluvme:

"Nor insult us o, nor be we say make wiz cut ya head comot."

danokinq:

"Them too dey stress mumsy wetin sup nah."

thecute_chi:

"No insult us ooo. Na Wetin we see we talk."

