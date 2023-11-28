“See What Married Woman Went to Do in Abj”: Isreal DMW Post Video of Evidence of How Sheila Cheated
- Over the last few days, Isreal DMW's marital woes with his wife Sheila Courage have dominated the social media space
- A recent clip posted online by Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, in his bid to prove why he decided to break his marriage, has gone viral
- In the viral video, Isreal's estranged wife was seen in a pool with another lady getting quite sultry and freaky
Days after calling his wife out online, Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, has finally shared video evidence of how his wife left him in Lagos to go and cheat on him in Abuja.
The video is coming after several days of back and forth on social media. The DMW crew member posted the video on his Twitter handle, slamming his wife.
He went ahead to note that he couldn't believe how someone who claims to be a pastor's daughter would put her body on display publicly.
Isreal DMW posted a video of Sheila in a swimming pool
The video posted online by Isreal DMW showed moments of his ex-wife in the swimming pool rocking a bikini while flaunting her body raunchily.
In the viral clip, Sheila Courage was sighted in the pool with another lady who was seen fondling Isreal's wife's backside as they played around.
Watch the controversial clip below:
See the reactions that trailed Isreal DMW's concrete evidence
@_peaceful_baddie:
"It’s obvious that the girl married Isreal because of money and to gain connection with Davido… she never loved him, and that’s it."
@callings___:
"She was unspoiled when u got married to her which shows her Parents brought her up well. Na u be MUMU husband."
@__desire95:
"Pastor daughter de forbid swimming pool?"
@effedeborah:
"Israel cant handle the fact that she left him, that is the only pain he feels. A whole him."
@jeeybank:
"But I see nothing wrong for a girl to travel on a vacation with her friends to have fun."
@thevanesaonly:
"Now I see that Israel is really the problem insecurities wan finish am make your wife worship you as per God Abi wetin."
@bright___r:
"She brought the issue first to social media so allow him clear his name whatever way he wants to!"
@itsdiamondjudy:
"Because you were always following Oga na."
@ovieoftoronto:
"That girl was too young and not ready for marriage."
@ogwithoot___.23:
"Che na this one give Israel Lamba say she be vrgin?"
Alleged DMs of Isreal DMW Getting Wooed by Ladies
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting screenshots of messages some ladies allegedly sent to Davido's logistic manager as they tried to woo him.
The attempts to woo Isreal came amidst his marital woes with his young wife, Sheila.
Isreal, in a bid to prove that he is such a hotcake, took to social media to flaunt the countless messages he has received from females already wooing him.
