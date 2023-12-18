Iyabo Ojo has responded to the N500 million threat suit slammed at her for defamation by Naira Marley

The singer had asked for an apology and said he would sue her for N500 million if she did not cooperate

In response, Ojo said she was counter-suing the singer as he only publicized his suit on social media

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has responded to the N500 million threat suit that Marlian record boss, Afeez Fashola beter known as Naira Marley has threatened to slam on the actress.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer has demanded for an apology from the actress. Naira Marley claimed that she defamed his name while seeking justice for late Mohbad.

Iyabo Ojo slams Naira Marley with N1 billion lawsuit. Photo credit @nairamarley/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the warning, the mother of two took to social media to post her response.

She said that Naira Marley didn't serve her a lawsuit notice but went on social media to make his intentions known.

The Nollywood actress stated that she would be collecting the sum of N1billion from Naira Marley for misleading the public.

Ojo had earlier apologised to those she might have bullied in the past.

See the post here:

Fans react to the lawsuit slammed on Naira Marley

Netizens have reacted to the lawsuit Iyabo Ojo slammed on Naira Marley. Here are some of the comments below:

@shabril2503:

"That's weird. So we probably got the news before her. This social media court is insane. Lawyers are starting to depend on it. But why do I feel like this was to test Queen mother? "

@sheila_thompsson:

"This is so unfair for a woman who has been fighting for us all ."

@_morhayor:

"I just read comments come dey laugh like mumu. The mother that mothers there mother."

@seyi_adedoyin:

"So Naira Marley's lawyers did not serve Iyabo the letter personally?. Omg, there is alot Naira will be liable for. Smh. I understand the counter sue now. Iyabo with a fantastic team of lawyers and barristers, Naira is finish."

@eva_de_diva01:

"So he didn’t serve you the letter but posted it on social media very unprofessional!"

@bigbaebybella:

"No gree for anybody this December sehhhhhh."

@omowumnitemisan:

"The video that you bullied someone was everywhere which many people posted and it's Iyabo you want to sue. I don't blame them nah him family wey no get sense and scatter the case I blame."

@miss_natural1:

"As it should Be!"

@a_bikeh:

"Operation sue the ‘suer’ mama no dey disappoint. Intimidation we condole not."

@endylight1:

"We dey by you gidigba. Nobody can intimidate us in this country, na we all get am."

@jennystone468:

"Ode @iyaboojofespris better pay naira Marley and do wat he want werey."

Iyabo Ojo says the reason for fighting Naira Marley

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo had opened up on the reason she was fighting Naira Marley.

According to her, she used to send her children to the singer's house and he would spice their drinks with illegal substances.

She boasted that once the government was done with the singer's case, she would start her own.

Source: Legit.ng