Weeks after he was successfully released from Nigerian police custody, it seems like netizens are not yet ready to let go of their grudge against Naira Marley

An old clip of the singer announcing that he was set to drop his debut album, God's Time Is The Best (GTTB), has sparked a major uproar

The clip was released last year, in May 2022, when Naira Marley was preparing to drop his 14-track album after being in the industry for nearly eight years

Ace Street-pop artist Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, recently trended online after a video of him officially announcing that he was set to drop his debut album went viral.

The video emerged online weeks after Naira Marley was finally discharged by the Nigerian police and was cleared of any involvement in the death of the late singer Mohbad.

Video of embattled singer Naira Marley announcing his debut album goes viral. Photo credit: @nairamarley/@tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Naira announced the official title of his debut album, which he revealed would be called God's Time Is The Best (GTTB).

The clip was first released in 2022, but many didn't know as they instantly attacked the singer as the video went viral.

Nigerians react to Naira Marley's old video announcing his debut album

Nigerians slammed the old clip, noting that it was insensitive for Naira Marley to drop an album at the moment.

Meanwhile, many who didn't realize it was an old clip attacked the singer and called for his re-arrest.

Watch the clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the old clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the old clip:

@mcgagar:

"Both the person wey Dem post, both who post am, both those wey like the post, all of una dey mad! Koni dafun gbogboyin."

@stardomgys:

"Na old video sha … why are you guys trying to bring him back ‍♂️… I thought we canceled him now."

@liyahou15:

"Una go still stream am na, no be this forgetful Nigerians."

Qable_god0002:

"We Dey with you percent. No mind haters."

@akeemtundeelegbeji:

"Make una dey cry over nothing, Naira Marley did not k!ll Mohbad."

@official_chimezie1:

"Wetin concern me with your yeye songs...Abeg shift."

@deoladabigshow:

"Justice for mohbad was a trend bah? Na wa."

@eezaay_ron:

"We ain't gonna stream Ur shiiiii....."

@i_am.temmy:

"I wanna see this man shine. He’s my love."

@dimma_berryy:

"Na u and ur kakus go listen to it."

Reactions as Naira Marley, Zinoleesky and Sam Larry reunite

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about a clip of Naira Marley reuniting with his colleague and former signee, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky, weeks after the Nigerian police released him.

The clip was the singer's first public appearance after he was released from police custody over the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Naira Marley was seen at a mosque attending the Ju'maat service and sharing gifts with some Muslim faithful.

Source: Legit.ng