Paul Okoye, Iyabo Ojo's lover has opened up about the lawsuit Naira Marley is threatening to slam the actress

In an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, he stated that Ojo didn't accuse Naira Markey of anything

He also said that Ojo's lawyer would respond to the singer and they would meet in court if they could resolve it amicably

Music entrepreneur, Paul Okoye, the man rocking the world of actress Iyabo Ojo has defended his lover in the N500 million lawsuit Naira Marley is threatening to slam her because of her utterances against him while fighting for justice for Mohbad.

Paulo defends Iyabo Ojo because of Naira Marley N500million threat suit. Photo credit @iyaboojofespris/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Naira Marley had stated that he was ready to take legal action against Iyabo Ojo for publishing malicious content about him.

In a new development, Paulo had a live Instagram session with media personality Daddy Freeze where he stated that his lover didn't say anything bad about Naira Marley.

He made it known that he had listened to all the things that Ojo said and there was no defamation of Nara Marley's character in it.

Paul says Iyabo Ojo's lawyer would get in touch with Naira Marley

While speaking, he made it known that his lover's lawyer would contact the singer. And if they cannot resolve the case amicably, they would end up in the law court and it would be settled over there.

This development is coming after Priscilla, Iyabo Ojo's daughter also defended her mother against Naira Marley.

See the video here:

Fans react to what Paulo said about Naira Marley and Iyabo Ojo

Reactions have trailed what Paulo said during the Instagram live session. Here are some of the comments below.

@ewatomi.xx':

"I see d works of men I wonder wat dey would do if they were God . Anyone supporting Naira Marley for his bad deeds both them & Naira Marley will use their hands to to bury their children’s if they born 200 they will bury them."

@humble4best:

"Na when sue came to table now, her and daughter can talk to public about Mohbad case, you people did not advice her when she was on Wunmi side."

@burna_gel:

"Baba you could have just be quiet don’t let Iyabo put you in mess."

@alluringwoman_ng;

"If baba Ijesha had supporters, how much more Naira Marley??"

@mayokun___bab;

"I too love this man. I love the wey his defending his woman. God bless them."

ukshoppingwithtessy's profile picture

"Truly if she didn’t voice out nobody would have taken it serious."

@doofanabuamal:

"I respect this man. I will follow you today. You are a very good man. Stand by our Mama."

@moradesmilez':

"Iyabo did not accuse him of kpaing but that he push am to early through bullying. Anyone supporting Naira less than 4 months after the demise of Moh…. Sango olukoso will bath you and your generations in blood."

@alimoree2001:

"I believe God used Iyabo to start this justice for Mohbad , we are all not perfect, she faced the unknown danger as Abiyamo . Justice for IleriOluwa Mohbad please justice."

@teniola_ajanaku:

"I really pity this man because na jeje he dey live his life before he jam this woman."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Naira Marley's threat

According to a previous report by Legit.ng., Ojo had responded to the lawsuit that Naira Marley was planning to slam her.

She made a post where she mocked her enemies, stating the bad thing that would happen to them

She also said she has a personal vendetta against Naira Marley.

Source: Legit.ng