Amidst the recent bromance between Wizkid and Davido that has gone viral online, a clip of an overzealous fan getting a little more than he bargained for goes viral

While Davido's bodyguard Lati had been trending for slapping a fan who was trying to harass the singer, another one has emerged, but this time, it is from Wizkid's camp

A clip of Wizkid lashing out at a fan who tried to hijack his diamond necklace has stirred reactions online

While many are happy about the newly found bromance between Nigerian global superstars Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, and his colleague Davido Adeleke, it has been a beauty for many to see online.

A clip of the pair spraying dollar notes at Club Everything in Lagos was one of the highlights of the pair's recent outing together.

However, something happened during the singers' hangout that has sparked the attention of many online.

Wizkid slaps a fan trying to steal his diamond necklace

The video of Wizkid lashing out at a fan who wanted to steal his diamond necklace during his hangout with Davido has gone viral.

This action occurred when both stars seemed distracted and were spraying money for their fans before; suddenly, Wizkid was seen dazing the daylight out of a guy trying to hijack his necklace.

Watch the viral moment below:

See the reactions the clip stirred online

Reactions trail video of Wizkid slapping a fan:

@wizkid_blogger_:

"See as Davido Dey spray money one by one something wey Wizkid throw like three bundles once."

@m__hush_0147:

"Imagine una stupid bird slapping someone again yeye bird na so bullying dey start oo."

@ajinowaya:

"E be like Wizkid don broke ooh because all this day wey him hold small change him no look for Davido! After baba share 100meter him mind no touch ground."

@alice____mark:

"Who else saw Wizkid as he tear person slap abi na my eye?"

@chukwubuikem_fame:

"Wait oo wiz give person slap for back Abi my eye Dey pain me."

@ghana_police_:

"Two of them wan combine fight burna-boy."

@kvng_martho:

"Wizzy too love slap."

@temidayo9791:

"See as unah obo off cloth like Egbon adugbo."

@iamsambofresh:

"Why be say any video I see wiz kid no Dey long. Yyyyy?"

@iamzukkygram:

"Wait no be wizkid deck person with slap just now?"

