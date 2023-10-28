Nigerian singer Wizkid is very aware of his environment, and a video of him has sparked reactions

In a video online, the singer was seen having a good time at a club, and a man offered him a drink in a shot glass

Wizkid accepted the drink but emptied the glass as he danced, and netizens have shared reactions.

Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has sparked reactions on social media with a video of him emptying a drink in a club.

In the clip, the stood at the centre of the attraction with a crowd around him as they danced and vibed to the music playing.

Netizens react to video of Wizkid

Source: Instagram

A hand stretched from the crowd and offered the singer a drink in a shot glass, Wizkid accepted it and slowly emptied the drink onto the floor.

The singer smiled and danced as he wasted the drink.

Netizens react to Wizkid's video

Many people are convinced that the singer was being careful so as not to be poisoned.

Read some comments below:

prince_glory1:

"Wizkid sending a message without saying a word, only few can understand."

flawless_gold_:

"We for don begin dey hashtag Justice for wizkid."

endlesskoko:

"Na make dey they call am big wiz."

theboyyoucanthandle:

"Him no stylishly. E throwey am live. Abeg oo. This world wey evil."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"Caution is the word, you can never be too careful."

enny_6284:

"BIGGEST BIRDbaba no de loose guard."

kissco6019:

"No be everything man see the chop."

olayinkajames_:

"A lot is happening at the top,just leave him o."

ysg_cargo_logistics:

"That’s a king, not owe owe one."

