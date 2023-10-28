“See As We Almost Do Candlelight for Big Wiz”: Video of Wizkid Throwing Away Drink in Club Emerges
- Nigerian singer Wizkid is very aware of his environment, and a video of him has sparked reactions
- In a video online, the singer was seen having a good time at a club, and a man offered him a drink in a shot glass
- Wizkid accepted the drink but emptied the glass as he danced, and netizens have shared reactions.
Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has sparked reactions on social media with a video of him emptying a drink in a club.
In the clip, the stood at the centre of the attraction with a crowd around him as they danced and vibed to the music playing.
A hand stretched from the crowd and offered the singer a drink in a shot glass, Wizkid accepted it and slowly emptied the drink onto the floor.
The singer smiled and danced as he wasted the drink.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Wizkid's video
Many people are convinced that the singer was being careful so as not to be poisoned.
Read some comments below:
prince_glory1:
"Wizkid sending a message without saying a word, only few can understand."
flawless_gold_:
"We for don begin dey hashtag Justice for wizkid."
endlesskoko:
"Na make dey they call am big wiz."
theboyyoucanthandle:
"Him no stylishly. E throwey am live. Abeg oo. This world wey evil."
hrh_kingdiamond:
"Caution is the word, you can never be too careful."
enny_6284:
"BIGGEST BIRDbaba no de loose guard."
kissco6019:
"No be everything man see the chop."
olayinkajames_:
"A lot is happening at the top,just leave him o."
ysg_cargo_logistics:
"That’s a king, not owe owe one."
