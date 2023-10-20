Top Nigerian singer Wizkid was recently spotted refusing a drink at a nightclub in a video trending online

The Star Boy was given a shot glass, but he refused to drink it and passed it on to someone else instead

Wizkid's level of caution in the video soon became a topic of discussion on social media as fans shared their thoughts

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is now in the news after he was seen being careful at a nightclub.

The music star, who is still in Nigeria after the star-studded burial of his mother, Juliana Balogun, was seen having a good time at the club.

Wizkid refused a drink at the nightclub.

Source: Instagram

Despite having fun, the Star Boy remained security conscious. This was displayed when he refused a drink he was given. After he collected the cup, he passed it on to someone else.

This was captured in a video making the rounds online.

See the video below:

Fans react to video of Wizkid refusing drink at nightclub

The video of Wizkid refusing the drink he was given at the nightclub sparked a series of interesting reactions after the video went viral online. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Sylviateyei:

“Loose guard mke dem do candle night for you.”

sultan_ofr':

“Person wey just finish him mama’s burial.”

Anioflagos:

“Big Wizkid on guard.”

sheis_emerald_gold:

“What if that person drink and die nko?

samuelikwueze:

“Don’t play.”

am_qozeem:

“Everybody day watch.”

icrownvibes:

“He is wise.”

shinacateringservices:

“Wizkid be like no be me una go kill.”

hor_labode:

“No loose guarding.”

B0y_demo_:

“Everybody na opponent.”

