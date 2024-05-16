Nigerian singer and rapper Illbliss trended online following the announcement of his 15 years in marriage

The industry OG shared stunning pictures of himself with his beautiful wife Munachiso, alongside his children

He further revealed ways the mother of his children has continually captured his heart and attention, starting from the first they met

Nigerian rapper Tobechukwu Ejiofor, also known as Illbliss, is celebrating his 15th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Munachiso.

The indigenous star shared a series of images of himself, wife, and children on social media.

He stated that his gorgeous wife captured his heart and has protected it for 15 years of marriage and 5 years of courtship.

Illbliss described their journey together as a unique one and noted that his woman was the source of his strength and inspiration while reaffirming his love for his Queen.

"15 YEARS ago, I said "I Do" to my Queen. Happy 15th Anniversary to the chic who stole my heart and has kept it absolutely safe for 15 Years (20 if we add the years we dated). To my soul mate... my best friend, and the LOVE of my Life. 15 years with you have been the most magical journey. My FOREVER crush, My constant source of strength and inspiration. I Love You Forever, to the Moon, the planets x Back," he wrote in part.

Fans join to celebrate with Illbliss' family

sir_oti1:

"Nawaoooo...and relationship con hard this day's..two weeks only relationship don scatter.. happy anniversary nwannem..God BIKO change the heart of modern girls from loving us not billing us to death."

obioraobiwon:

"Fondly remember this day . How time flies. Love you both to the moon and back ❤️. More Love, More Life ."

akunwafor_obiligbo:

"Happy anniversary Oga boss."

cee_d_classified_dopeboy_singz:

"Oga boss and Oga madam ❤️ full chest thing congratulations chapo."

iamjosephbenjamin:

"Happy Anniversary Fam!! May God continue to bless your home, with Love Peace and Joy."

talk2raw:

"Happy Anniversary nwanne'm. God will continue to bless your union."

adandiobi:

"Happy Anniversary Boss! Cheers to forever in love and abundance."

farteeema:

"Such beautiful family, happy anniversary!!!!!May every year come with happiness better than the last."

