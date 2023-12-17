Nigerian singer Omah Lay took his fashion game to his Omah Lay Unplugged show, and netizens have shared opinions

In a video online, the singer arrived on the stage strutting in a two-piece shiny pink outfit

Instead of shades, Omah Lay used a pink net to cover his eyes and danced around the stage as fans sang along with him

Omah Lay's look for his Omah Lay Unplugged show in Lagos has sparked reactions online.

The singer, who recently lamented over finding true love, appeared on stage wearing a shiny pink shirt with exaggerated sleeves and flared pants.

He strutted back and forth, showing off his outfit before joining the excited crowd to sing his song playing in the background.

Also, instead of wearing conventional shades, Omah Lay, who almost converted to Islam, used the pink lace trimmings on his outfit to cover his eyes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Omah Lay's look

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens over the singer's look below:

queen_nimsss:

"Please make una check on Oma oo Ahan! But who be the costumier."

rayslicky:

"It's giving ladies and gentlemen look."

o.gift:

"Nah depression outfit be dis."

yinka.ayilara:

"Must this people show us where dey belong?"

jenybeeee:

"Chiaaa this guy depression reach dressing? I love him sha."

iam_temmybellz's profile picture

"I no mind ur dressing at all o. I still love you like that."

doris.dior.16:

"Nah two piece oma wear oh."

onyi_stitches2020:

"E for just add wig naw."

kyngzmenbezpoke:

"Bonny M days are back."

kweenn_xo:

"Abeg oh, whetin dey occur?"

rossyyee_:

"He can do no wrong in my eyes."

alexandercasmir:

This one na ‘Oh Mah Lady'

