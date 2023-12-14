Controversial Street-pop sensation Portable has once again sparked emotions online as some clips of him in the gym go viral

The singer was seen in the gym undergoing some intense training as he prepares for his upcoming boxing match with colleague Charles Okocha

Portable, in the viral clip, was heard warning Charles Okocha to prepare to meet his death because there would be nowhere for him to hide when they face off

Famous Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, recently trended online after clips of him in the gym undergoing intense training went viral.

The singer is set to be at the centre of the ring on December 26 in a boxing contest with Charles Okocha as the pair look to resolve their contractual issues with their fists.

Portable threatens Charles Okocha as he steps up his boxing training ahead of their fight. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@charles_okocha

In the viral clip, Portable showed off his boxing skills with different combinations as he underwent punching bag drills.

Portable warns Charles Okocha to prepare for his death

During the drills, the Zazu crooner was heard threatening Charles Okocha that he was out for blood.

He warned Charles to prepare his final will before stepping into the ring with him because only one person would leave on their feet, and it was him.

In one of the clips shared on his page, Portable was also seen doing aerobics and weightlifting.

Watch the hilarious clips below:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video threatening Charles Okocha

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Portable's gym session:

@jiganbabaoja:

"Fowl blow lol Imu e Ma fooo."

@dinzzylb:

"You can literally say "i love portable" and i hate portable" in the span of 24hrs and both your feelings are valid."

@mamame_nani:

"I say I wan carry zazu straight winning sè, who dey with me."

@olamzzy_:

"Ika the boxer Champion in making."

@official_djcora:

"Bata wahala, who wears Tims to Gym."

@iamdemperor:

"Portable ! Why that boot for training??"

@bobonla1:

"Portable no shiiite for body o."

@boliscogangster_1:

"I will be your referee."

@st_janet:

"Omo ola."

@samplus6ix_:

"It is the last slide for me, fuel don finish."

@king.roajs:

"O ma je forehead."

Source: Legit.ng