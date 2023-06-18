Talented Nigerian singer Omah Lay discussed his views on love and romance when he revealed how difficult it has been for him

The Soso hitmaker made it clear during his interview with H Steph that he has been looking for true love all his life

He also pointed out that apart from the love he has gotten from his parents and siblings, he hasn't experienced a different form of love like theirs

Nigerian star artist Omah Lay gave his observation and understanding of true romantic love in a recent interview.

In the interview with H Steph, the singer complained about the difficulty of finding a partner who truly loves him for who he is.

Omah Lay

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay said apart from the unwavering affection of his family, he hasn't experienced real love in a romantic partnership.

In his words, "What is love? That's one that I have been searching for. I feel like I haven't experienced love.

"Apart from my family—my mum, my brothers—people I have been with since I was a kid that really love me. There's this unconditional love; they just love you for whatever. I feel like you can only get that from your mum.

"But love in relationships, I don't know, bro, because it feels like everybody loves you to survive."

See his video below:

Omah Lay's video on hunting for true love stirs reactions

Netizens shared the same thought as Omah Lay, as they showed agreement. See their comments below:

@temsishere:

"Let me love you Omah. Na you go run."

@champion_ifedi:

"Bro real love is hard to find."

@MBadinfluence:

"I don’t even know the definition of love."

@Funmibi_Okus:

"When you are not loved by someone you love or care about, the love of others no matter how many they are or how they show it, won't matter.You still won't feel loved."

@Buzzybeer:

"The sabi express him pain well."

@noh_phy:

"He’s just too free spirited."

