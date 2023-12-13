Portable Zazu has stirred concern as he shared a picture of him on a hospital bed while calling for prayers

This is coming barely hours after the controversial singer returned to Nigeria from his tour in the UK

Many of the Zazu crooner's fans and followers have taken to social media to react as they penned messages to him

Nigerian Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has been hospitalised at an unknown hospital.

The Zeh Nation label boss, who recently returned to the country from the UK, shared a picture of him on a hospital bed while receiving treatment.

Portable calls on fans to pray for him. Credit: @portablebaeby

During his tour in the UK, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable had busy moments, including attending the British Fashion show with rapper Skepta.

In a caption, Portable appealed to fans and lovers to pray for him.

He wrote:

“Say a prayer for me, I will not die young."

See a screenshot of Portable's Instastory post below:

Fans react to picture of Portable at the hospital

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; see them below:

djyoungjozzy:

"Prayers up."

zedcityolty:

"Uk cold."

dragon._147:

"Sending prayers."

fbnikkyadebanjo:

"Meself need prayer make una pray for me."

llucky_fvnd:

"Make he go back to uk this Nigeria weather no good for his health."

rilycoded:

"Body no be fire wood, quick recovery."

cletusp14

"lol ur cold want finish am quick recovery ."

ella_fundz_:

"So portable dey fall sick ? Get well soon dear."

_feyi01:

"Person wey no thy do wahala they die young , talkless of you with wahala everytime."

pyramidvalley__:

"May God heal u, u sef to dey stress ur SELF , dey shout up and down like local PIG."

love_is_war_bf13:

"Werey don back come collect drip person wey dey video up and down in UK werey Aiyelabola."

dinzzylb:

"Forget all this trouble and shouting portable na nice person just that werey wey dey him head pass 30 people own.. Quick recovery hun.

What Portable said about UK weather condition

Legit.ng recently reported that Portable sparked reactions over a video of him lamenting the weather conditions in the UK.

Portable said it was too much for him as it constantly rained and snowed simultaneously when he was in the UK.

In a clip, the singer added that he doesn't see himself living in the UK permanently.

