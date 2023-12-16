Some clips have emerged online as controversial Street-pop artist Portable defies all odds and attends the praise night of a Celestial Church he was cancelled for

The singer, in a trending clip, was seen arriving at the church and was later seen go on stage to perform

This is coming weeks after a massive uproar online from the Christian community kicking against Portable being invited to perform at a church

Weeks after becoming a major conversation online, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, shows his doggedness as he attends the Celestial Church Program, which he was cancelled for a while back.

Clips of the singer arriving at the Celestial Church of Christ, Goshen Land Cathedral, in Lagos State on Friday night, December 15, 2023, have gone viral online.

Despite public uproar, Portable still performs Celestial church. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/punchnewspaper

Despite several Celetial leaders banning Portable from the event, the singer was seen being ushered in with heavy security detail protecting him as he made his way to the stage.

Portable performs on stage

The street-pop crooner and veteran Fuji musician Alhaji Alabi Pasuma were billed for the event. However, clips making the rounds showed that only Portable was at the event.

In some of the clips making the rounds, Portable was seen taking to the stage to perform some of his hit songs while spraying a gospel singer who was also at the event.

See Portable's video of arriving at the church below:

Reactions trail viral clip

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Portable's video as he defied all odds to attend the praise night he was cancelled for:

@ayoniadesewa:

"Who be that one wey the bouncer no gree make she climb stage."

@realnekky__:

"And you tell me celestial is a church?Pastor David Ibiyeomie was right after all."

@stelkim8:

"Father have mercy, end time is near,Mathew 24 vs 1 to the end."

@youngtani80:

"I don’t know why am laughing this country is a comedy on its own…"

@olamidrey:

"Na Nigerian go spoil religion for who get am."

@miranda_rubben:

"This is very wrong though but carry on , this is not the church of GOD argue wit ur keyboard and not me!"

@tomiwa_esq:

"Portable came to minister or what?"

@desmond_dex:

"Na too much eating if amala dey cause this kyn thing."

@sephunmee_:

"This Church Dey vex me seriously."

@calabar_girlie:

"Make him kuku give him life to Christ."

@specialoghenero:

"Abeg make winners carry Davido for next year Shilo."

Portable insists on performing at Celestial Church

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable went online to insist he would be performing at the Celestial Chuch that invited him for their praise night.

He released an online clip noting that nothing will stop him from performing at the church's praise night because he doesn't like disappointing people after getting paid.

According to Portable, he was paid N5 million to deliver a performance like never before, which is what he would do.

