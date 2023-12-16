Nigerian singer Asake shocked a huge crowd of fans who attended his show in Abuja with an unexpected move

In a viral video online, the singer was seen moving like he was possessed on stage while holding a guitar

As his people hailed him, Asake slammed the guitar on the floor and only stopped after he had destroyed it

Nigerian singer Asake has sparked reactions on social media with a viral video of him destroying a guitar.

The singer, who has been flaunting his woman online, was shirtless, and he swayed his bowed body from side to side, acting like one who was possessed.

Video of Asake breaking guitar goes viral Photo credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Still in a seeming trance, the Lonely At The Top crooner dragged himself to the centre of the stage, threw up a red handkerchief and proceeded to slam the .guitar on the floor.

The excited crowd shouted in unison as they whipped out their phones to capture the interesting moment.

A saxophonist and another guitarist who played Rock tunes stood opposite Asake as he displayed in the moment.

Recall that Asake revealed recently that he left dance to make music.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Asake's video

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens about the singer's behaviour below:

@Ted_thek:

"Ritual renewed."

@CobhamsOyibo:

:My guy almost dislocated his shoulder to prove a point. I’m not impressed."

@ccc_4our:

"Okay, what is he trying to prove?"

@Obaibueku:

"Asake, Guitar? Na Saxophone or Shekere him suppose break sha."

@sophiee_ob:

"He thinks he’s Freddie mercury."

@AbrahamOluwaF:

"Red towel or what am I seeing."

@_Soblous:

"Trying to prove what exactly??"

@StatsbyJordan:

"Na so craze dey start."

Asake brings Ghanaian market women on stage

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of the Happy Town Market women being brought out on stage at the MTN Ghana Christmas Carol festivities sparked reactions online.

Their founder, Official Starter, led the crew as they put up an endearing performance live on stage, just like they've become quite famous for doing on their social media platforms

A fish seller turned content creator had the audience so engrossed with her performance that they sang her version of Asake's song instead of the original one.

Source: Legit.ng