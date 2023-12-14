Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions on social media with his response during a recent performance

In a video sighted online, the Unavailable crooner caught a lady picking some of the money he was sprayed on stage

While some netizens reacted to the scene, others dragged the bouncers who were spotted ripping the singer

Excited fans of Nigerian singer Davido sprayed him money on stage during a recent performance.

In a video from the show, the singer whose daughter recently showed off her fashion side, walked back and forth on stage while singing as different denominations of money rained on him.

Video of Davido sparks reactions Photo credit: @davido/@notjustok

As he returned to the centre of the stage, he sighted a lady picking some of the money and stashing it away.

Davido, who recently welcomed twins, looked at her momentarily and continued his performance. Other people, including a bouncer, were seen picking the singer's money.

Reactions to Davido's video

Netizens shared different opinions about the video, read some comments below:

khalifa_xxiv

"You lucky say naa my 001. If na omolalomi you for don chop boot for head."

official_chefbobby:

"How many of u catch the bouncer in the act."

benjaminisiekwu:

"If na my Portablebaeby e go stop shop shout give the rippers."

biggi_ricch10:

"Bouncer self no waste time."

dj_kentstop:

"The bouncer self no dull am."

quincy_focus:

"He was trying so hard to be civilized otherwise that babe for collect beating."

iampromisekamal:

"No be was looking at the guy trying to light of that stuff and not the lady packing money, baba wan sha change am for am."

the_big.tife.14:

"Security sef Dey pack the money before him."

Davido's entourage in Asaba sparks reactions

Legit.ng earlier reported that David Adeleke, aka Davido's first Timeless West African tour show, was on December 13, in Asaba, Delta state.

As usual, the singer moves with many people, comprising his team members and personal aides, and they landed before him in Asaba for the event.

In a video sighted online, the singer's entourage and escort lined up outside the airport in Asaba to pick him up.

Source: Legit.ng