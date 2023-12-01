The clergy of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters in Ketu have stopped Portable and Pasuma's performances in their church

The white garment church buzzed the internet lately with a flyer indicating the appearance of the circular singers to grace their night service

It appeared that the outrage might have gotten to them, as a new update indicated that the two musicians wouldn't be performing in their church anymore

Olatosho Oshoffa, the Shepherd-in-Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters in Ketu, has condemned the invitation of street-hop artist Portable and Fuji vocalist Pasuma to one of the church branches' praise night.

A social media frenzy occurred on Wednesday, November 29, when an event flyer went viral, announcing the participation of Pasuma and Portable in the church's praise night in Lagos.

Celestial church cancels Portable, Pasuma’s performance at praise night after backlash Credit: @portablebaby @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

Commenters on the post expressed their disapproval of the church's selection of performers via the internet.

In response to the poster, Oshoffa disclosed on his Facebook page that he had informed the parish's presiding cleric that the contested performers would no longer be attending the event.

He posted the following on Facebook alongside the poster:

"Dear Celestians, I have just spoken to the Shepherd in Charge of the above Parish at length; he has promised to make amendments about the posters, and he has promised that the said contested artists would NOT come for the Nights.

"There is No doubt the said poster is very CONDEMNABLE. God bless CCC. Amen."

See his post below

Netziens to Olatosho Oshoffa’s post

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

Amuda Abiodun:

"God bless you my dearest brother, it's very thoughtful of you for the urgent intervention from your Office.Baba Oshoffa legacy should be secure,protects and safeguard all the time.

"I am not a member of the church but CCC is a confirmed holy spirit filled and dominated Church."

Olawale Aina:

"This is So sad. Celestial Church of Christ is God's Church. The Church's Leadership needs to close down this particular parish and also put it out to the Media that disciplinary action has been taken. Those are the ways to redeem the Church's name. I love C.C.C. so much, so this evil news hurt me so much."

Mopelola Rachel Ogundele:

It doesn't mean he isn't a Christ soldier note he is a human and can be weak at times My own is there are some shepherd that do things to please their members at times just not to loose members they will just approve what ever the committee says it's well."

Mpress Lomo:

"Thank goodness swift action was taken. We’re not condemning Portable or any of the artists just protecting the image of this great fold. There’s a time and place for everything."

Akintujoye Damilola Emmanuel:

:Wot was he thinking at first a shepherd having dis set of artist in a gathering that is meant to be spiritually filled?not even one gospel artist,I thought it was a lie at first but dis is so serious…d Same person as done dis before I think last year…Mehn it is indeed a shame cause a gathering of dis set of artist is a confirmation that the concert will be filled wit alcoholic drinks and smokes of cigarettes etc… Olorun a wa Pelu won o."

Atinuke Awodein:

"I Don't know where this world is going. Some people did not have a call.but they are the one calling there self. Olorun Baba mi oshoffa.Ase Atunse.laipe.'

How church suspended pastor for inviting Pasuma

Meanwhile, in 2015, Legit.ng reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) through its provincial headquarters on Lagos Island cancelled a three-day outdoor crusade of one of its parishes.

The cancellation came after the criticism that followed the invitation of the Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as a guest artist for the crusade.

Pasuma's picture appeared on the handbill advert alongside the gospel singer Tope Alabi and a former band leader of the late Fela Anikulapo's Egypt 80 band, Kereke Jike.

Source: Legit.ng