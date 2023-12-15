Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, is back in the news over his first wife, Funsho

An old video from 2021 resurfaced online, showing Adekaz showering praises on Funsho and crediting her for his success

The viral clip raised a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians who condemned his second marriage to Mercy Aigbe

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim' Adekaz' Adeoti, is trending on social media after an old video of him resurfaced online.

In the clip, Adekaz was seen praising his first wife and mother of his four kids, Funsho, in the presence of others.

According to reports, the video was recorded in January 2021 when Funsho and Adekaz did their housewarming and prayer party.

In the clip, Adekaz was heard speaking about how God did not let him make a mistake with his wife because she was instrumental in his success overseas. He said Funsho supported him in many ways, and because of her, God was quick to make him gain success.

In his words:

“I give thanks to God for not letting me make a mistake with the wife He gave me because since the day I met her, my life has become better, I swear to God. God used my wife to make me succeed when I was abroad, he made her support me in many ways. Maybe the journey would have been longer, but because of my wife, God made my success swift and since that time, God made our relationship good and he blessed us with children too.”

Reactions to 2021 video of Mercy Aigbe's husband praising his first wife

The reemerged video of Adekaz heaping praises on his first wife just two years ago and going on to publicly be with Mercy Aigbe a year later got many Nigerians talking. Some netizens noted that life was not fair.

Read some of their comments below:

inumidun_:

“And they say this is true love, where a man left his marriage of 4 beautiful kids with one woman to marry another woman who has 3 children from 2 different men and chose to treat his first wife less just to please the new wife….. Life is just hilarious I’m sorry.”

Farydarh__:

“Normally na who suffer with man dey lose.”

ghanniyat_:

“In Islam, you don’t neglect the first wife to please the second wife.”

The_elegantbride_boutique:

“One thing I will tell we ladies ….please In everything you do in life ….try and build up yourself too.”

luxury_boutique_in_owerri:

“My happiness is that the main wífe has children and by God’s grace..they will make up for this humiliatioñ. The oga just cheated himself outta of their future,cos you can’t hùmilate their mother this way and expect them to be happy with you. Even if you wan Marry another wife,you shouldn’t throw away all your manliness na! Wetin dey pain me for this their polygamy be say…man wey dey form idi Amin for main wife,go come reach 2nd wan hand,come turn content creator.”

slaywithjuls:

“May I not labor for another woman to reap the fruits.”

temmy_fas:

“The first wife supported him, now he’s supporting the 2nd wife.”

matildansima:

“And till now he has never spoken ill about the wife. He is a Muslim and that allows him four wives provided he can cater for them. He is a supportive husband period.”

adorableesq:

“Anyone who was listening to him that day now… would have been saying “ah see god fearing man who loves his wife and appreciate her “ it’s this same house he went to put mercy.”

mees_rammyy:

“Men will disgr@ce you and stain ur white with lies.”

justiceleague_truth:

“Yul Edochie twin brother.”

Lovey_dollz:

“Listen to his words… na wa oo; it’s the same house he brought in his side chick sorry wife, and they’re both flaunting each other now, hurting his wife’s feelings. (Omooooooo Trust MEN at your own risk! And also, Pray you don’t end up with a Wicked & Callous Man).”

Mercy Aigbe kneels to thank husband at movie premiere

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe Adeoti openly thanked her husband, Kazim Adeoti, for his unwavering support lately.

At the Lagos premiere of her debut film, the Nollywood actress knelt in tears to acknowledge her husband's contribution to the success of her premiere.

While explaining the processes her husband went through for her, Mercy sobbed uncontrollably.

