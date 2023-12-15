Solomon Buchi has made a post to criticize Christian women who do BBL, expose their chest and wear revealing gown

He said that men are not interested in such as they just need to see the person's character to know her true nature

In response to his post, some ladies posted several pictures of his wife where she exposed her cleavage

Life coach and gender equality activist Solomon Buchi and his wife have come under fire for the things he posted about Christian women on social media.

He had criticized Christian women who do BBL, wear clothes that reveal their cleavages, and those who wear "ashawo gowns". He also took a swipe at those posting pictures showing off their laps in public. In his post on social media said that men are not interested in people like them as they would rather look at their characters to know their true nature.

In response to his post of the man got married last year, a lady posted several pictures of his wife where she was exposing her cleavage. One of the pictures posted was her wedding day photo where her cleavage was on display.

The social media user Aidee Ekpo told him to stop lying and that his preaching should start from his home.

This is not the first time fans would be dragging Buchi's wife because of her husband's post. She was blasted because of one of her husband's posts about her intelligence.

Fans react to the post and exchange between Buchi and the lady

Reactions have trailed the post made by Buchi about women. Here are some of the comments below.

@0seme.e':

"Starting a statement with “I know you wish you married me” unprovoked is such a weird thing! This man really thinks he’s the next best thing to spaghetti and I need someone to wake him up from his delulu land."

@ella_of_troy:

"Your wife exposed cleavage…. Exposen’t she?"

@_becky_patrick_:

"See how he quickly changed the topic and discussion as she presented him with evidence when i tell u some people have mastered this thing called manipulation."

@ladyque_1:

"Solomon always setting his wife up for drags."

@iamdanzor:

"Anytime you see Solomon Buchi trending, just know that he has publicly ridiculed his wife again."

@real.motty:

"Solomon is the weapon fashioned against his wife."

@ammie_nwigs:

"But there is nothing indecent about the wife’s pictures na!"

@nellynells__:

"It’s the receipt for me charity begins at home."

@mheenarh__:

"He got cooked, I know he wish he didn’t reply that lady."

