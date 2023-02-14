Mercy Aigbe and her man Adekaz have been tensioning social media with their romantic trip to Maldives

While the couple is having the time of their lives today, Valentine's Day, Adekaz's first wifFunsho is spending the day gushing over her kids

The mum of our shared throwback photos of her beautiful children to mark the special day of love

While husbands are out gushing over their wives, spoiling them with gifts and trips for Valentine, Mercy Aigbe's co-wife, Funsho Adeoti is spending the day alone.

The mum of four took to her Instagram page with throwback photos of her children and wished everyone a happy Valentine's.

Mercy Aigbe's co-wife celebrates Valentine Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/asiwajucouture

Source: Instagram

Funsho's hashtag expressed how happy she is to have her kids, as she has nothing more to ask for.

As of the time of this report, Funsho's husband Adekaz is in the Maldives with Mercy Aigbe, having a fantastic romantic getaway.

Funsho captioned her post with:

"Happy Valentine’s Day!#whatmorecaniask4 #throwback13yearsago."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

soniaogiri:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to you and yours ❤️"

bodymatters2:

"Madam you are blessed oooo…you will not labor in vain,your old age is blessed! God has already blessed you with the best gift no man can give,your children will break good records wherever they goHappy valentine day ma’am."

sanusirisikat:

"You will surely have the last laugh IJN. I see a hurting heart. The Lord will wipe away your tears and give you double for your troubles IJN. Take care of yourself and put yourself first. Remember, you’re not in competition with no one. Love you."

ogunkahmzat:

"All these can never be replaced ❤️❤️"

bukkyogunkoya:

"We humans are really ungrateful and selfish, a man will leave all this blessing for...... It is well."

princess_olusola_f:

"If no be charm how man go leave four kids and wife follow mercy... May God continue to be with you ma I love you so much ❤ ♥"

Fans react as Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz continue to bomb IG with romantic clips

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe kept giving many of her haters many sleepless nights with the romantic experience she enjoyed with her husband, Kazeem Adeoti.

The lovers were together on a getaway in the Maldives, constantly peppering their social media pages with sweet romantic clips of themselves.

In the clip shared today, February 14, 2023, Mercy Aigbe wished her hubby Adekaz a happy Valentine's day while declaring once again that she loves him.

Source: Legit.ng